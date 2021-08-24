FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Messi To Face Neymar During Argentina Vs Brazil Match

Lionel Messi and Neymar are yet to take the pitch together for Paris Saint Germain in Ligue 1, however, the best friends will be opponents when they play for their respective nations. Both players have been called by Brazil and Argentina respectively for the Brazil vs Argentina World Cup qualifier match which is all set to take place next month.

World Cup Qualifier points table

Brazil is currently at the top of the points table with 18 points from 6 matches. They will look to keep their unbeaten run intact when they take on their fiercest rival. Argentina is placed at second position on the table and are also unbeaten in the tournament so far. They have 12 points from 6 matches with three wins and three draws and will look to close the gap on Brazil by winning the match.

This will be the first time that both players will face each other post Copa America final. In July, Messi had won his first international trophy by helping Argentina end a 27-year wait for major silverware by upsetting Brazil at Rio de Janeiro's iconic Maracana stadium.

Brazil vs Argentina squad for World Cup qualifiers

Coming to the Brazil team for the World Cup qualifiers, Coach Tite has called up Lucas Veríssimo, Claudinho and Raphinha, who will have their first opportunities in the main Brazil team. The group has six athletes who were Olympic champions in Tokyo: in addition to Claudinho himself, full-backs Daniel Alves and Guilherme Arana, midfielder Bruno Guimarães and forwards Matheus Cunha and Richarlison.

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Ederson , Weverton

Defenders: Danilo, Dani Alves, Renan Lodi, Alex Sandro, Lucas Verissimo, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Militao

Midfielders: Casemiro, Paqueta, Fabinho, Fred, Douglas Luiz, Ribeiro

Forwards: Richarlison, Firmino, Gabriel Jesus, Neymar, Gabriel Barbosa, Everton Cebolinha, Vinicius Junior

Argentina coach Lionel Sebastián Scaloni has sprung no surprises in his squad with Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez and Paulo Dybala of Juventus included among powerful-looking forward options, although new Barca signing Sergio Aguero misses out through injury. Two other PSG players, Angel Di Maria, who scored the winner in the Copa America final, and Leandro Paredes are in the squad.

Goalkeepers: Franco Armani, Emiliano Martinez, Juan Musso, Geronimo Rulli

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel, Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Juan Foyth, Lucas Martinez Quarta, German Pezzella, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico, Marcos Acuna

Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Giovani Lo Celso , Exequiel Palacios, Guido Rodriguez, Nicolas Dominguez, Alejandro Gomez, Angel Di Maria

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Emiliano Buendia, Lautaro Martinez, Nicolas Gonzalez , Angel Correa, Julian Alvarez, Joaquin Correa , Paulo Dybala