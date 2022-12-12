Antonio Mateu Lahoz, the referee who was officiating the quarterfinal clash between Argentina and the Netherlands, has reportedly been sent home from the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022. This comes after Argentine superstar Lionel Messi slammed Lahoz for making controversial decisions during their game on Sunday. The Spanish referee issued a total of 15 yellow cards in the match, a record in the tournament's history.

Referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz sent back home

"I don't want to speak about referees because after they will sanction you. But people saw what happened. I think FIFA must take care of this, it cannot put a referee like that for a match of such magnitude, of such importance. The referee cannot fail to be up to the task," Messi was quoted as saying after the match.

Meanwhile, media reports suggest that the referee being sent home from Qatar may not be linked to the quarterfinal clash between Argentina and the Netherlands. As soon as the news broke, fans were quick to assume that the referee's exit from the World Cup may be because of Messi's post-match remark, where he urged FIFA to not put an official like Lahoz in a match of such magnitude. Earlier, Lahoz had issued eight yellow cards in two group-stage matches.

