'What Are You Looking At ****?': Watch Lionel Messi's Angry Altercation With Dutch Star

Tempers were running high during and after Argentina vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup clash as several players got into heated altercations with one another. And one of the players featured none other than seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi. The 35-year-old was left irked after Dutch star Wout Weghorst seemingly had a heated exchange with the rest of the Argentina team after his side suffered a 4-2 defeat on penalties (scores were tied 2-2 at the end of extra time).

'Get out of here': Lionel Messi tells Wout Weghorst

Lionel Messi seemingly snapped during his interview after he saw Wout Weghorst pass him as he interrupted the interviewer from TyC Sports and told the Dutch star, "What are you looking at, dummy? Go on that way, dummy. Go away." Messi was seemingly unhappy with Weghorst because of the comments the Dutch star made to the rest of his teammates.

While Argentina vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup clash produced some exhilarating action on the pitch, it was also a match where tempers flared up between both camps during and after the game. Messi not only had a heated exchange with Weghorst but also with Dutch coach Louis van Gaal. After scoring Argentina's second goal, the 35-year-old directed a celebration towards Van Gaal, who he felt disrespected by. And that is not it, as Messi also confronted the 71-year-old after the match.

Speaking of the reasoning behind his actions, Messi told reporters after the game, "I feel disrespected by Van Gaal after his pregame comments and some Dutch players spoke too much during the game. Van Gaal tells that he plays good football and then he puts forwards in the box and starts throwing long balls. We deserved to go through and that's what happened."

Messi's remarks came after Van Gaal had seemingly criticized the Argentine captain in his pre-match remarks. The 71-year-old told the Dutch publication NOS, "Messi is indeed the most dangerous player who creates the most chances and also makes them himself. But on the other hand, he does not play much with the opponent when he has possession of the ball. That is also where our chances lie."