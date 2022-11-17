Last Updated:

FIFA World Cup 2022: Sergio Aguero Names Three Teams Who Can Spring Up A Surprise In Qatar

As fans gear up for the FIFA World Cup 2022, which is set to begin on Sunday, Sergio Aguero has revealed three teams who can spring a surprise at the tournament

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
FIFA World Cup 2022: Sergio Aguero

Image: AP


While legendary Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero undoubtedly is supporting his native Argentina side ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, he has also picked three other teams that could surprise everyone at the tournament. While the big teams will undoubtedly be the favourites to go all the way, the World Cup is such a tournament where some big surprises have also been seen in the past.

Aguero reveals three sides that can surprise at World Cup

While speaking to Stake, Sergio Aguero said, "Ecuador has a very good team. Canada too. They are teams without a tradition in World Cups but they have a generation of footballers who can give them a lot of satisfaction. But I would like to see Senegal as well."

All three sides are placed in difficult groups and will have it all to do if they are to progress to the next round. This is especially the case for the Canada football team, who are placed in a group that includes former world number one side Belgium, 2018 FIFA World Cup finalists Croatia and Morocco. Meanwhile, Ecuador and Senegal are placed in the same group that also includes the Netherlands and hosts Qatar.

While Qatar may not be a country that is well-known for football, they do have the advantage of playing in front of their fans. The 2018 edition of the World Cup showcased how important this advantage can be as hosts Russia surprised several teams in the tournament to reach the quarter-finals, where they lost to eventual finalists Croatia on penalties.

FIFA World Cup 2022 squads

Canada:

  • Goalkeepers: James Pantemis, Milan Borjan, Dayne St Clair
  • Defenders: Samuel Adekugbe, Joel Waterman, Alistair Johnston, Richie Laryea, Kamal Miller, Steven Vitoria, Derek Cornelius
  • Midfielders: Liam Fraser, Ismael Kone, Mark-Anthony Kaye, David Wotherspoon, Jonathan Osorio, Atiba Hutchinson, Stephen Eustaquio, Samuel Piette
  • Forwards: Tajon Buchanan, Liam Millar, Lucas Cavallini, Ike Ugbo, Junior Hoilett, Jonathan David, Cyle Larin, Alphonso Davies

Ecuador:

  • Goalkeepers: Saad Al Sheeb, Mishaal Barshim, Youssef Hassan
  • Defenders: Pedro Miguel, Abdul Karim Hassan, Tariq Salman, Musab Khader, Hammam Al-Amin, Bassam Al-Rawi, Boualem Khoukhi, Jassem Jaber
  • Midfielders: Abdulaziz Hatem, Muhammad Waad, Ali Asad, Salem Al Hajri, Karim Boudiaf, Asim Madbo, Mustafa Tariq Mishaal
  • Forwards: Akram Afif, Ahmed Alaa, Muhammad Muntari, Hassan Al Haidos, Al Ismail Muhammad, Khaled Munir, Al-Moezli, Nayef Al-Hadrami

Senegal:

  • Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy, Alfred Gomis, Seny Diang
  • Defenders: Bouna Sarr, Saliou Ciss, Kalidou Koulibaly, Pape Abou Cisse, Abdou Diallo, Ibrahima Mbaye, Abdoulaye Seck, Fode Ballo Toure, Cheikhou Kouyate
  • Midfielders: Pape Matar Sarr, Pape Gueye, Nampalys Mendy, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Moustapha Name, M. Loum Ndiaye, Joseph Lopy
  • Forwards: Sadio Mane, Ismaila Sarr, Bamba Dieng, Keita Balde, Habib Diallo, Boulaye Dia, Famara Diedhiou, Mame Babe Thiam
COMMENT