Ex-Barcelona Star Sergio Aguero Gives Honest Verdict On Lionel Messi's Return To Camp Nou

After spending 21 years with Barcelona, Lionel Messi bid farewell to the Catalan club in 2021 and joined Paris Saint Germain. It has been over a year since the Argentina superstar arrived in the French capital but the talks about his Barcelona return continue to be a topic of discussion. Former Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero has shed limelight on Messi's return to Barcelona.

Sergio Aguero on Lionel Messi's potentially returning to Barcelona

Lionel Messi's contract will end by the end of the current year and PSG will be eager to keep hold of their prized asset. However, Barcelona will also try and convince their former player to return to camp nou. Aguero while speaking to stake.com about Lionel Messi Barcelona return said, "Anything is possible in football. We know what Leo means to Barca and vice versa. Hard to tell what's to come, I just wish it's what Leo wants the most. He deserves it."

Messi struggled in his first season at Paris Saint Germain. The former Barcelona forward could score only 11 goals and provided 15 assists in 34 games for the club. However, he has been in good form for PSG so far this season. In 13 games, the Argentine has scored eight goals and provided eight assists this campaign.

Will Lionel Messi play for PSG against Marseille?

Lionel Messi's chance on playing against Marseille looks to be in doubt after the striker suffered an injury during PSG vs Benfica third group game of the Champions League at Estadio da Luz. The Argentine had given his team the lead with a wonderful strike before Benfica equalised. Messi was, however, brought off the pitch with just over 10 minutes remaining in the game. Shedding his thoughts on the development, PSG manager Christophe Gatlier said, "Leo felt a problem in his calf during the first game with Benfica. We all thought he was going to be able to play in the second game, but it's not quite there."

"There's only six days between the two...He's a lot better, but he still has that feeling that could be problematic in a game of this importance, and he preferred to sit it out. We're going to see how it progresses during the week, and it's very probable that he's available for Marseille." Lionel Messi did not feature in the return leg against Benfica at Parc des Princes.