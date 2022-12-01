FIFA World Cup 2022: Why Was Antonio Griezmann Denied Goal? How VAR Overturned Decision

The Tunisia football team made a winning exit from the FIFA World Cup 2022 after an upset win over France. Wahbi Khazri's goal in the 58th minute was enough to seal the victory. The loss to Tunisia ended defending champion's unbeaten start to the campaign, but the result would have been different had Antonio Griezmann's last-minute leveller been allowed.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Antonio Griezmann's goal chalked off in stoppage time

The French striker was offside when the ball was originally played in but moved back into an onside position. Tunisia defender Montassar Talbi then headed the ball into the air, and Griezmann reacted smartly to volley the ball home. The video showed that the forward seemed to be interfering with play despite the action occurring in the second phase. While the referee gave the goal, he was asked to double-check the action on the VAR screen.

After a review, the referee, overturned his decision to disallow France’s equaliser. France was on a nine-game unbeaten run at World Cups and defeat to Tunisia meant the Les Bleus lost their first game since the quarterfinal against Germany in 2014. For Tunisia, it was their first win over France since 1971. Despite the loss, France progressed as group winners while Tunisia after winning the match finished third in the group behind Australia, who beat Denmark in Group D's other game.

France vs Tunisia match highlights

Having already secured a place in the knockout stage of FIFA World Cup 2022 France coach Didier Deschamps rested Griezmann, Kylian Mbappé and most of his regular starters.37-year-old Steve Mandanda played only the second World Cup match of his long career. after a goalless first half Tunisia broke the deadlock with Khazri running at the heart of the French defense and beating two players before poking the ball into the bottom corner. He fell to his knees in celebration and was mobbed by teammates. he was later subbed having scored his 25th international goal and his third at World Cups. Following the loss France will face Poland in the last 16. Robert Lewandowski's team finished second in Group C behind Argentina but advanced on goal difference ahead of Mexico.