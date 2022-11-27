Saudi Arabia Minister Consoles Player Whose Mistake Led To Lewandowski's Goal; WATCH

Saudi Arabia's Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Faisal was seen consoling one of his players after his mistake against Poland at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 led to Robert Lewandowski scoring a goal against them. In a video that is going viral on social media, the Saudi Minister can be seen talking to the distraught player in the dressing room after they lost the game to Poland 2-0.

Saudi midfielder Abdulelah Al-Malki's mistake in the game provided Lewandowski with an opportunity to score and extend his team's lead over the Green Falcons. The incident took place in the 82nd minute after Al-Malki mishandled the ball in the danger area. Lewandowski stole the ball from Al-Malki and comfortably put it in the back of the net, extending Poland's lead to 2-0 in the game.

The #KSA Minister of Sports went and spoke with Abdullah Al-Malki after the game to support the player after a mistake which led to Lewandowski's goal. Huge respect. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/l2Qv68zDRv — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) November 26, 2022

Poland vs Saudi Arabia

It was Lewandowski's first World Cup goal of his career, which came in Poland's 2-0 victory over the Saudis, who had most recently defeated South American giants Argentina in their opening match of the tournament. Lewandowski's goal helped Poland make significant progress in the group stage as they are now on top of the Group C points table, ahead of Argentina and Saudi Arabia.

Lewandowski broke down in tears after scoring the goal in the 82nd minute. His arms were extended as he ran toward the corner, but he remained slouched there as his teammates rushed to congratulate him. He stood up, rubbed his face, and gave the crowd a kiss. Lewandowski also played a crucial role in the first goal for Poland in the 40th minute as he kept the ball in play after Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais blocked the initial shot, and then passed it back for Piotr Zielinski to score.

Poland now only need a point from their final game of the group stage to qualify for the Round of 16. Poland are slated to play Argentina in their last group-stage game on December 1. They have almost sealed their place in the Round of 16 with the victory against Saudi Arabia and a goalless draw in their opening match against Mexico.

Image: Twitter