FIFA World Cup 2026 To Have 104 Games, 48 Teams As FIFA Council Brings Key Changes

The FIFA Council met ahead of the 73rd FIFA Congress in Kigali, Rwanda and decided on several key factors involving the future of men’s and women’s competitions. While the global football governing body approved the international match calendars, the board also made key decisions for the FIFA Men’s World Cup 2026. FIFA revealed that the tournament format will undergo a significant change as it is being changed from 16 groups of three to 12 groups of four.

This suggests that the no. of teams to play the main draw of the prestigious footballing tournament will now have 48 teams instead. The FIFA World Cup 2022 saw teams being divided into eight groups of four teams during the league stage. The top two teams from each side then advanced into the Round of 16. The 2023 edition will see a total of 104 games being played.

Format for FIFA World Cup 2026

As revealed by FIFA in its statement, the 2026 edition of the World Cup will see the participating teams getting divided into 12 groups of four teams each. This suggests that 48 teams will kick off the group stage, with the top two and eight best third-placed teams advancing into the Round of 32. As per FIFA, the new World Cup format will make the teams play a minimum of three games and provide significant rest for teams competing.

“Based on a thorough review that considered sporting integrity, player welfare, team travel, commercial and sporting attractiveness, as well as team and fan experience, the FIFA Council unanimously approved the proposed amendment to the FIFA World Cup 2026 competition format from 16 groups of three to 12 groups of four with the top two and eight best third-placed teams progressing to a round of 32. The revised format mitigates the risk of collusion and ensures that all the teams play a minimum of three matches, while providing balanced rest time between competing teams,” an excerpt of FIFA’s statement read.

FIFA announces date for FIFA World Cup 2026 final

Meanwhile, as per the new Men’s International Match Calendar approved by FIFA for the 2025-30 cycle, the FIFA World Cup final will be played on Sunday, 19 July 2026. “Based on the new calendar, the FIFA World Cup 2026 final will be played on Sunday, 19 July 2026, with the mandatory release period starting on 25 May 2026, following the last official club match on 24 May 2026,” FIFA added. The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be hosted by Canada, Mexico and the USA.