FIFA World Cup: Is Europe's Reign In Qatar At Hazard As Top Guns Struggle With Form?

The football world is currently gearing up for the FIFA World Cup 2022, which kicks off a little over two months in Qatar. Meanwhile, the major footballing nations are currently competing in the UEFA Nations League in preparation for the World Cup, which is known to be the pinnacle of international football. With the preparations in full flow, several top football teams in Europe seem to be in trouble.

Brazil last non-European team to win World Cup

European countries have dominated the World Cup in recent years, with France, Germany, Spain, and Italy picking up the last four titles. The last non-European country to win the World Cup was Brazil when they achieved the feat in 2002. However, with the 2022 FIFA World Cup just two months away from kick-off, 2014 world champions Germany find themselves among other European nations who are currently struggling.

Germany lost 0-1 to Hungary on Saturday night in the Nations League, which was their first defeat in 14 games under the former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick.

Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup, while England, France, and Germany have struggled so far in the home stretch for the World Cup. The Spanish team is the only side that has got along well so far in the Nations League tournament.

A lot at stake for major European clubs?

This leads to the possibility that the African, Asian, and South American teams might have a solid chance to break the dominance by European teams in the World Cup. It is pertinent to mention that apart from the international action, top clubs from Europe have also struggled in the 2022 season so far. Bayern Munich have struggled to find form in the Bundesliga, alongside Premier League clubs Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United.

At the same time, Juventus, Inter Milan, and AC Milan have also struggled in Italy. The aforementioned teams are regarded as the top performers, but they seem to have lost orientation in the build-up for the World Cup. This claim can be supported by the recent results, where England are facing relegation in the Nations League after their 4-0 loss to Hungary, alongside Italy’s 5-2 defeat against Germany before the 1-0 win against England.

Argentina and Brazil top favourites for World Cup 2022

Having said that, the football world is currently seeing Brazil and Argentina as the favourites to win the FIFA World Cup 2022 title. Both teams clashed in the Copa America 2021 final and the same matchup is being expected at the World Cup final. Argentina memorably picked up the major title after defeating Brazil by 1-0 in the final. The 2022 edition of the FIFA World Cup is scheduled to begin on November 20.