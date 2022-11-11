FIFA World Cup: Lionel Messi Chases History In Qatar, Eyes Diego Maradona's Records

Lionel Messi has a very decorated football career in which he has won almost all the accolades at the club level. However, at the international level, he is yet to lay his hands on the biggest prize which is the FIFA World Cup to complete his trophy cabinet. The upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar will be his final chance to have a shot at the coveted prize. Besides going for World Cup glory, Messi also stands a chance to break multiple records in Qatar.

FIFA World Cup: List of records that Lionel Messi could break in Qatar

Earlier this year, Lionel Messi confirmed that the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar would be the last of his career. The Argentina skipper had come close to winning the trophy back in 2014 but had to face disappointment after losing to Germany in extra time. As he looks to lift the trophy on December 18, we take a look at the list of records that he stands to surpass.

Lionel Messi will be participating in his fifth FIFA World Cup and by doing so he will join an elite list of players to have achieved the feat. The footballers who currently hold the record of playing in five World Cups are Mexico's Antonio Carbajal and Rafael Márquez, Germany's Lothar Matthaus, and Italy's Gianluigi Buffon.

The PSG forward also stands the chance of breaking Diego Maradona's record for most matches played for Argentina in World Cups. Maradona played 21 matches for his nation, while Messi has so far made 19 appearances for his country. He is expected to break the record during the 2022 edition in Qatar.

Messi also stands the chance to break Maradona's record for most assists in the World Cup. Currently, Argentine legend Diego Maradona holds the record with eight assists. Messi on the other hand has six assists to his name across four editions. The Argentina captain stands the chance to break the record in Qatar by picking up three more assists.

A glance at Argentina's World Cup campaign

Argentina is looking for their first FIFA World Cup title since 1986 and going into the tournament, the Lionel Messi-captained team, is currently on a 35-match unbeaten streak. Speaking about the Qatar World Cup campaign, Argentina sees itself placed in Group C alongside Saudi Arabia, Poland, and Mexico. Argentina will play its opening match against Saudi Arabia on November 22. The La Albiceleste will then face Mexico on November 27 in their second group match before facing Poland on December 1.