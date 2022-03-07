FIFA World Cup Playoffs: Scotland Vs Ukraine Could Have A New Date; Here's Latest Update

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war had cast large doubts over Scotland vs Ukraine match as question has been raised whether the Ukraine team will be able to field a proper team for the World Cup playoff. The match was scheduled to take place at Hampden Park on March 24, but the Ukrainian football association has asked FIFA to postpone its World Cup qualifier against Scotland.

FIFA World Cup playoffs: When will Scotland vs Ukraine match take place?

According to the report by Marca, Ukraine's World Cup playoff semi-final with Scotland could be moved to the beginning of June, as authorities try to ensure that the country has an equal chance to qualify for Qatar 2022. As per the report, the Scottish football authorities are looking at the possibility of playing the match at the beginning of June, and it is believed that qualification for the last UEFA place for the tournament can be completed by hosting three matches in the international window from June 2 to June 14.

The report also states that if these FIFA World Cup playoff matches are moved to June, then the Nations League fixtures are likely to be moved to November and played instead of pre-World Cup friendlies. As a result, this would see Scotland's semi-final with Ukraine and Wales' game against Austria both take place at the start of June, before the final between the winners of these games face each other to determine the last UEFA place to qualify for the Qatar World Cup.

June 14 could be the latest date for the playoffs to be played, as the 32 teams will then need to attend FIFA workshops, which usually take place 100 days before the start of the World Cup.

Russia kicked out of FIFA World Cup 2022

The international and European club football bodies FIFA and UEFA have decided to suspend Russian clubs and national teams from competing in all competitions, including the FIFA World Cup to be held in Qatar.

FIFA in its statement said, "These decisions were adopted today by the Bureau of the FIFA Council and the Executive Committee of UEFA, respectively the highest decision-making bodies of both institutions on such urgent matters. Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine. Both Presidents hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can again be a vector for unity and peace amongst people."