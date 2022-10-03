FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: What It Means For The UAE

The FIFA season is fast approaching to delight sports fans worldwide, and is being held in the Middle East for the very first time. The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will take place from November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022.

It is anticipated that more than a million sports lovers and tourists will travel to Qatar to attend this significant event. This event, which is ideal for both frequent travelers and FIFA enthusiasts, will wow attendees with the celebrations planned by the nearby GCC nations and give them the chance to catch the FIFA fever even when in the UAE, Oman, or Saudi Arabia.

While this will be Qatar’s first experience hosting such a massive event, UAE is well-versed with hosting visitors at this scale as it has emerged as the fastest-growing sports hosting nation globally.

Numerous international sporting events in the UAE are currently held, drawing millions of spectators from all over the world. The Formula 1 Grand Prix, IPL, UAE T20 League, Rugby Sevens, DP World Tour, NBA Games, as well as different marathons and tennis championships, are just a few of the unending list of sporting events.

A 60-minute flight from Dubai to Doha means visitors can combine the FIFA World Cup in Qatar with a holiday in the UAE. A perfect way to make the most out of this is by opting for a popular and affordable transportation option such as car rentals in Dubai.

The already popular tourism hubs of Dubai and Abu Dhabi stand to benefit the most, as they will host a record-breaking number of sports fans in addition to regular vacationers that visit during November and December.

As reported by Bloomberg, the UAE has announced that it will grant multiple-entry visas to Qatar’s Hayya fan card holders, allowing them to travel easily between UAE and Qatar within a span of 90 days. The Hayya fan card is mandatory for ticket holders attending the FIFA World Cup.

Additionally, Flydubai, one of UAE’s national airlines, confirmed that it will be adding dozens of daily shuttle flights between Dubai and Doha, some available exclusively to Hayya fan card holders. Over 90 new flights will reportedly land in Doha every day, of which 40 flights will leave from the UAE, meaning that fans will be able to watch matches in Qatar and return to the UAE the same day.

UAE, on the other hand, will be the gateway to the Qatar World Cup for many visitors due to its numerous accommodation options and a more lenient approach toward alcohol and dress codes.

Visitors can choose from different types of accommodation, including premium packages offering flights to and from Qatar, stays at the Palm Jumeirah Island and rent a car of their choice or hire rental cars in Dubai with driver from a leading marketplace like www.OneClickDrive.com to explore the city in style.

(Chauffeur services open up an opportunity to make the most out of a trip for Fifa fans in the gulf region.)

Qatar’s meticulously planned FIFA World Cup places most of the hosting stadiums close to each other, with the farthest one being an hour’s drive. This will enable fans to watch more than one match a day.

Meanwhile, fans staying in the UAE will be able to revel in football-themed celebrations and endless entertainment and leisure options without missing out on the FIFA fever.



The World Cup will provide a welcome boost to travel, tourism and hospitality sectors not only in the UAE but also in Oman and in Saudi Arabia, which has also announced multiple-entry visas for Hayya fan card holders.

With simplified flights, visas and match tickets, visitors can make their travel to the airport easier by booking a pickup and drop service.

Presently, car rentals in UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar can only be driven in their respective countries, meaning car rentals from Dubai cannot be driven to Doha or Saudi Arabia due to cross-border coverage restrictions. However, this is possible for UAE to Oman car rentals.