FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: What Will Be The Result Of Brazil Vs Argentina Suspended Match?

Arch-rivals Brazil and Argentina were all set to lock horns with each other in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers on Sunday at Sau Paulo. However, this eagerly-awaited contest had to be suspended with immediate effect after Brazilian health officials entered the pitch and accused some Argentine players of violating the country's COVID-19 protocol.

Brazil vs Argentina: Next match

The two teams were scheduled to face off against each other but the COVID-19 restrictions forced a postponement in their fixtures and now, as per multiple reports, the South American teams will not be competing with each other at all and the FIFA Disciplinary Committee will determine who will get the points.

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: What will be the final outcome of Brazil vs Argentina?

So on what basis will a winner be determined since neither of the teams had managed to find the back of the net in the 10 minutes of play before it was halted and then suspended?

The South American Football Confederation CONMEBOL has said the decision on the result will be made by FIFA pending an investigation.

"The World Cup Qualifiers is a FIFA competition," wrote the South American football governing body in a statement. "All decisions concerning its organisation and development are the exclusive power of that institution", the statement read as quoted by football news website Goal. "The referee and the match commissioner will submit a report to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, which will determine the steps to be followed. These procedures strictly adhere to current regulations", it added.

Brazil vs Argentina interrupted

As per reports, Brazilian health professionals on the ground objected to the participation of four Argentine players - Emiliano Buendia, Emiliano Martinez, Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso - saying that they violated the country's quarantine rules. The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) informed in a statement that the referee and match officials will take a report to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee and they will decide what steps to take.

According to ESPN, following the intervention, the players went to the dressing room. Later, the two coaches, Argentina captain Lionel Messi and Brazilian players gathered at the side of the pitch to discuss the stoppage. Messi can be heard saying "Why did they start the game and stop it after five minutes? We've been here at the stadium for an hour, they could have told us."

The incident occurred just hours after Brazil's health regulator, Anvisa, said four Argentine players must be quarantined and cannot play in the match. Under Brazilian rules, visitors who have visited the United Kingdom must undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine upon their arrival to Brazil. The four players are part of the English Premier League teams. While Martinez and Buendia represent Aston Villa, Romero and Giovani Lo Celso are from the Tottenham camp.

Image: AP