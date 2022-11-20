FIFA World Cup: What Are The Rules On Yellow And Red Cards In Qatar 2022?

Qatar and Ecuador are all set to lock horns against each other in the opening game of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Sunday, November 20. The match will be held at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor and is slated to begin at 9:30 p.m. IST. Both Qatar and Ecuador will look to win the match to start their campaign on a high note. Qatar is the first team in the history of the FIFA World Cup to play in the tournament without having competitively qualified for it. Ecuador, on the other hand, will be playing their fourth World Cup. Ahead of the opening game of this year's World Cup, let's take a look at the rules for yellow and red cards in Qatar 2022.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Rules on yellow & red cards

A player will be suspended from his team's upcoming match during the World Cup if they acquire two yellow cards during the competition. A player who receives a red card and is sent off the field will also miss the team's following game. Additional penalties may be added by FIFA if it determines that they are necessary, depending on the type of foul committed by the player. If a player receives a red card in his team's final game of the competition, it will carry over to their next official game.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Participating teams

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B: England, Iran, United States, Wales

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

Qatar vs Ecuador: Predicted lineups

Qatar predicted XI: Al-Sheeb; Ro-Ro, Al-Rawi, Salman, Hassan, Ahmed; Hatem, Boudiaf; Al-Haydos; Ali, Afif.

Ecuador predicted XI: Dominguez; Preciado, Porozo, Hincapie, Estupinan; Franco, Gruezo, Caicedo; Plata, Valencia, Ibarra.

In terms of head-to-head records, Qatar and Ecuador have met three times. Qatar hosted all three meetings between the two sides. With one win each and one draw, both teams are evenly matched ahead of the World Cup encounter. Qatar defeated Ecuador 4-3 the last time they played against each other, which was a friendly match in October 2018.

