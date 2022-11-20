Google Dedicates Animated Doodle To Mark The Beginning Of FIFA World Cup 2022

Google on Sunday dedicated an animated doodle to mark the beginning of the FIFA World Cup 2022, which is being held in Qatar. To celebrate the opening day of the marquee sporting event, Google launched the special doodle, which shows two animated boots kicking a football. Clicking on the doodle takes users to a page dedicated to the World Cup. The page has all the information one needs to know about the biggest sporting spectacle in the world.

The doodle also features an online game for fans. According to Google.com, users only need to type “World Cup Qatar 2022” on the search engine on their mobile devices to compete with other fans in the multiplayer online game. Once a real-life match is set in the World Cup schedule, it will appear in the game menu. Users need to pick the game and team they want to support and work with other fans to score the most virtual goals. When the final buzzer sounds in the real-life match, the virtual match will also end and name a winner.

The first match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will be played between hosts Qatar and South American side Ecuador. The match will be played at Al Bayt Stadium and is scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m. IST. The live broadcast of the game will be available on Sports 18 1 TV channel in India, while the live streaming will be shown on the Jio Cinema app and website for free.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Participating teams

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B: England, Iran, United States, Wales

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

Image: AP/Google