Finalissima 2022: Is Lionel Messi Playing For Argentina Against Italy? Here's An Update

The CONMEBOL and UEFA have joined hands together to organize the inaugral Finalissima, where Copa America 2021 winners Argentina will take on Euro 2020 champions Italy, in a battle of the best of the two continents. The all-important clash will take place at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London on Wednesday night, with the game set to commence live at 12:15 AM IST on June 2.

Both teams after winning the trophy of their respective continents will hope to win this blockbuster clash to lift the CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions. Since so much is on the line for both teams, it is important for the best players to feature on the pitch. With that in mind, here is a look at whether Lionel Messi is playing in the Finalissima against Italy?

Is Lionel Messi playing vs Italy in Finalissima?

Argentina captain Lionel Messi is expected to start against Italy in the Finalissima on Wednesday night after he was seen arriving at training at the Wembley Stadium. In the videos uploaded by UEFA on their Finalissima Twitter handle, the PSG forward seemed fit and ready to compete for his second trophy with the national team.

While Messi found life difficult at the Parc des Princes as per his extremely high standards, he did manage to put out a high level performance for his national side. The Argentine international, who won his record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or after his national side won the Copa America 2021 trophy, has scored a staggering 16 goals in the Lionel Scaloni era.

Argentina vs Italy? How could both sides line-up for Finalissima 2022?

Argentina predicted starting line-up: Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuna; De Paul, Rodriguez, Lo Celso; Messi, Lautaro, Di Maria

Italy predicted starting line-up: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson; Barella, Jorginho, Verratti; Bernardeschi, Scamacca, Insigne

How to watch Argentina vs Italy live?

Indian fans wondering how to watch the CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Nations Finalissima 2022 live can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the Argentina vs Italy live stream, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app. Fans in UK can watch the match on Premier Sports 1 while in USA it can be watched live on FS1. Meanwhile, the live scores and updates of the huge clash can be tracked on the social media handles of the two teams and both UEFA and CONMEBOL.