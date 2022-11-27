Finally, A Man United Player, Rashford, Breaks Silence On Ronaldo's Old Trafford Exit

Cristiano Ronaldo took the footballing world by storm a week ago when he gave an explosive interview to Piers Morgan, one in which he did not mince his words in slamming Manchester United and their head coach Erik ten Hag. The Portuguese international's criticism was such that it left the club with no choice but to terminate his contract. And since then, Marcus Rashford is now the first player of the Red Devils who has broken his silence on the 37-year-old's bitter exit from the club.

Rashford comments on Cristiano Ronaldo's exit

While speaking to reporters while on duty with the England national team, Marcus Rashford said, "It has been an unbelievable experience to play with him. He is one of my idols and someone I always looked up to. It's something I can keep with me forever. I wish him all the best and we want to thank him for the things he’s done for Manchester United."

"Cristiano Ronaldo is one of my IDOLS!" ⭐️



With Manchester United having terminated Cristiano Ronaldo's contract, the 37-year-old is now a free agent and can accept an offer from any of the clubs in the January transfer window. The Portuguese international is likely to be in huge demand because of the sheer quality and experience he wins as a five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

What did Ronaldo say about Manchester United?

What began as a dream return to Old Trafford in 2020 turned out to be a nightmare for Cristiano Ronaldo as he felt 'betrayed' by the club and their manager Erik ten Hag. In his explosive interview with Piers Morgan, the Portuguese international said, "I don't have respect for him (Erik ten Hag) because he doesn't show respect for me. If you don't have respect for me, I'm never gonna have respect for you. I think the fans should know the truth."

Speaking of what is lacking at Manchester United in comparison to other clubs, Ronaldo added, "You have some things inside that don't help [us] reach the top level as City, Liverpool and now even Arsenal...a club with this dimension should be at the top of the tree in my opinion and they are not, unfortunately."

He then went on to add that it was not only Ten Hag that was unsettling him but also senior level executives. When asked if there were others involved in unsettling him, the 37-year-old replied, "Yes. Not just him (Ten Hag) but also the other two (senior level executives). I felt that some people don't want me here, not only this year but last year too."