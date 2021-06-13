Finland Fans Throw Flags To Hide Christian Eriksen, Chant His Name After Collapse | Video

Danish footballer Christian Eriksen sent shockwaves across the world after he collapsed on the field due to some unknown reason during a EURO 2020 match between Denmark and Finland on June 12. Eriksen was provided with immediate medical care and was later stretchered off the field in a heart-wrenching scene. However, before Eriksen was taken to the hospital, he was given CPR treatment on the field. While the incident was still unfolding, Finland fans displayed sportsmanship in such a way that is now winning the hearts and minds of sports enthusiasts all over the world.

Finland supporters upheld the spirit of the game by throwing their national flag onto the field in order to offer support to the Danish midfielder. Finland supporters threw their flag so it could be used to shield Eriksen to give him some privacy. Finland fans were closest to the scene when the Inter Milan player collapsed and fell to the ground. Denmark players immediately called in medical help and formed a human wall around Eriksen to give him privacy. Looking at the seriousness of the incident, Finland supporters threw in their flags so it could be used as a protective shield to prevent Eriksen from being exposed. Denmark and Finland are rivals on the football field and how their supporters responded in times of a crisis is truly inspirational. Finland supporters even chanted his name at the time Eriksen was getting medical help. The Finnish fans were chanting 'Christian', while the Danish fans responded with 'Eriksen' and its heartwarming video went viral. Watch it here:

Football supporters are some of the most criticised groups of people; but really, in the darkest of moments football comes together more often than not.



What went down?

Eriksen had just played a short pass before he dropped down face-first on the earth. Eriksen's wife Sabrina and his Denmark teammates surrounded the winger as he received treatment on the ground. Eriksen was then stretchered off to the hospital as the crowd stood up in loud ovation. The match was being attended by over 15,000 spectators, who all hushed into silence as the incident was unfolding. Supporters of both the teams started shouting Eriksen's name after it was announced in the stadium that Eriksen's condition has been stabilized.

The match had been suspended due to a medical emergency which involved Denmark's Christian Eriksen. The player in now in hospital and in a stable condition.



After the UEFA EURO 2020 confirmed that Eriksen has been stabilized, players of both teams agreed to resume the halted match. UEFA announced that players of both teams have requested to restart the match, adding "the last four minutes of the first half will be played, there will then be a 5-minute half-time break followed by the second half". The match resumed and Finland went on to secure the match by scoring in the first few minutes of the second half. Joel Pohjanpalo scored the goal for Finland with the help of Uronen's assist.

