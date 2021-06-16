Finland Vs Russia Prediction, Team News And Euro 2020 Live Stream Details

Finland will kick-off matchday 2 when they take on Group B rivals Russia in the ongoing Euro 2020. The game will be played at the Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg, Russia and will kick off at 6:30 PM IST on Wednesday, June 16. Here's a look at how to watch Finland vs Russia on TV, the Finland vs Russia H2H stats, team news and our Finland vs Russia prediction for the same.

Finland vs Russia prediction and preview

Finland had a bittersweet moment in their Euro 2020 opener when they clinched a 1-0 win in a game marred by Christian Eriksen's collapse. Joel Pohjanpalo scored the only goal of the game as Finland registered their first-ever win in the Euro finals, with keeper Lukas Hradecky also playing his part after keeping out Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's penalty. The win ended their six-game winless run and puts them instead for a shock progression to the knockouts.

As for Russia, they start the fixture at the bottom of the group having succumbed to a 0-3 defeat in the hands of Belgium. Romelu Lukaku scored twice with Thomas Meunier also getting on the scoresheet in what was a day to forget for the Russians. Stanislav Cherchesov's side were never expected to spring a surprise against Belgium but will have their tails up against Finland. A win on Wednesday will solidify their claim for the third spot, which could be enough to seal a knockout place in the tournament. Russia are favourites and should seal the three points at home.

Finland vs Russia H2H stats

The two teams have competed in four games previously and Russia have a perfect record in all those matches. The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2009 and ended up in a 3-0 victory for Russia. Finland have improved over the years and will hope to break their duck on Wednesday.

Finland vs Russia team news

Finland's Sauli Vaisanen had to be withdrawn from the tournament before the win over Denmark due to injury, while defender Nikolai Alho is slightly doubtful for the game against Russia. Markku Kanerva is likely to stick with the same XI that won against Denmark with perhaps Jukka Raitala ruled out with a calf problem. Russia meanwhile lost veteran defender Yuri Zhirkov to a calf injury while Daler Kuzyaev has recovered well from his clash of heads with Timothy Castagne. Andrey Mostovoy is out with coronavirus, while Igor Diveev and Fyodor Kudryashov could return to the side.

Finland vs Russia team news: Predicted XIs

Finland: Hradecky; Vaisanen, Arajuuri, O'Shaughnessy, Toivio, Uronen; Kamara, Sparv, Lod; Pohjanpalo, Pukki

Russia: Shunin; Dzhikiya, Semenov, Barinov; Fernandes, Zobnin, Ozdoev, Karavaev; Miranchuk, Golovin; Dzyuba

Finland vs Russia live stream: How to watch Finland vs Russia on TV?

Sony Sports Network will provide the Euro 2020 live telecast in India for all games of the tournament. The Finland vs Russia live broadcast in India will be available from 6:30 PM IST on Sony Ten 1 in English, with an alternate Hindi commentary offered on Sony Ten 3. The Finland vs Russia live stream India will be on the Sony LIV app via subscription to the platform. Fans can also keep tabs on the live match updates, scores and in-game highlights on the social media handles of both teams and the Euro 2020.

