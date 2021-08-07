'Foden & De Bruyne Will Miss Some Part Of The Next Season,' Says City Boss Pep Guardiola

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed that both Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden will be missing from the action during the Community Sheild tie against the FA Cup winners Leicester City and could also miss a part of the new Premier League campaign.

Both De Bruyne and Phil Foden picked up injuries during national duties at the Euro 2020. "Phil will be out for a while, a tough injury, we have to be careful with it and Kevin still is out. I think he will come back a bit sooner than Phil apparently. But both are still out for a while," Guardiola said.

Questions were also raised on the availability of former Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish, who made headlines when he was signed for a record massive £100 million. “He’s not ready to start, but he’ll travel and be on the bench and we’ll see what happens, normally top players adapt quick to physicality, he has to understand. Maybe I’m wrong and we cannot help him but I’ve got a feeling he knows what he has to do,” Pep concluded.

Leicester City vs Manchester City - FA Community Shield 2021

Leicester City will lock horns against Manchester City at the Wembley Stadium later this evening in the FA Community Shield 2021 clash marking the commencement of the 2021/22 season. Manchester City ended the 2020/21 season as winners of the Premier League while Leicester City come into this game on the back of winning the FA Cup last season.

Leicester City vs Manchester City - FA Community Shield 2021 match details

Venue: Wembley Stadium, London, England

Time and Date: Saturday, 07th of August 2021, kick-off at 9:45 pm (IST) 5.15 pm (UK)

Referee: Paul Tierney

Assistant Referees: Ian Hussin, Neil Davies

Video Assistant Referee: Darren England

Fourth Official: Peter Bankes

Leicester City vs Manchester City (Probable XI)

Leicester City: Kasper Schmeichel, Ricardo Pereira, Wilfred Ndidi, Caglar Soyuncu, Ryan Bertrand, Youri Tielemans, Boubakary Soumare, Harvey Barnes, Dennis Praet, Kelechi Iheanacho and Jamie Vardy

Manchester City: Zack Steffen, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Benjamin Mendy, Ilkay Gundogan, Fernandinho, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Riyad Mahrez, Samuel Edozie, Bernardo Silva

