Football Fan SERIOUSLY Injured After Falling From Stand During England Vs Croatia

The news of a football fan getting injured at Wembley has shocked everyone after an English supporter fell off from a stand during the England vs Croatia game in London on Sunday. The incident happened around kick-off with spectators who saw the incident reportedly left traumatised after seeing a fellow supporter fall from the balcony towards the seats and into the concrete.

England fan in 'serious condition' after Wembley stand fall during Euro 2020 openerhttps://t.co/DsK80WajnJ pic.twitter.com/RxS4Rz5XUd — Daily Record Sport (@Record_Sport) June 13, 2021

Fan falls from stand during England vs Croatia match: how things panned out

A spokesperson from Wembley confirmed the incident after the match, revealing information about how the fan was provided with immediate treatment by the medics before being rushed away to the hospital with serious injuries. The individual is said to be in a serious condition after witnesses suggested that saw his legs go over the barrier as he fell from the stand, which left the fan seriously injured and immobile.

Speaking with Evening Standard, the Wembley stadium spokesperson also confirmed that a spectator fell from the stands during the England vs Croatia match just after kick-off. He elaborated how the spectator was given medical attention and is now in the hospital while adding that they will continue to work with UEFA to ensure the matter is fully investigated and that the situation is continuously monitored.

Euro 2020 results

England registered a narrow 1-0 win over 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia in their first match of the European Championship, riding on a Raheem Sterling strike during the 57th minute of the match. The Netherlands also managed to claim all three points in their opening match of the Euro 2020 campaign on Sunday after playing a five-goal thriller against Ukraine in Amsterdam.

After seeing the match all tied up at the halftime mark, the Dutch kicked off the second half in fantastic fashion with PSG star Georginio Wijnaldum opening the scoring for the Netherlands. Weghorst doubled their lead only to see his goal cancelled by a fantastic comeback from Ukraine. However, Dumfries' 85th-minute strike made sure that Frank de Boer's team pocketed all three points on Sunday. Meanwhile, Austria too kicked off their tournament with a comfortable 3-1 win over North Macedonia.

Just like the Netherlands, Gareth Southgate's Three Lions also find themselves on the top of the Group D table with three points in the kitty. England next match sees them square off against Scotland as Harry Kane & co. look to capitalise on their win over Croatia and win their group stage match of the ongoing Euro 2020 campaign.