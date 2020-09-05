Football Icon Lionel Messi To Stay At FC Barcelona To Avoid Legal Disputes

Lionel Messi has confirmed that he is not leaving FC Barcelona for the time being. He confirmed this while speaking to a football publication named Goal. However, Messi revealed that he has decided to stay with Barcelona to avoid a legal dispute with the Spanish club.

Messi to stay at Barcelona

While speaking to the Goal, Leo said that he was not happy and that he wanted to leave Barca. Messi, who led Argentina to the FIFA World Cup final in 2014, also mentioned that as he has not been allowed to leave the club, the football megastar will stay at the club to not get into a legal dispute. Furthermore, the Argentina sensation also added that management of the club led by Bartomeu is a 'disaster'.

At the same time, it has also been reported that the 2008 Olympic gold medal winner might be associated with Barcelona till 2021.

The Argentine sensation had led FC Barcelona in the recently concluded UEFA Champions League where the title-favorites were sent packing back by the eventual champions FC Bayern Munich who had handed them an 8-2 defeat in the quarterfinals.

After the conclusion of this year's UCL, it was learned that the elegant footballer was not on good terms with the Spanish club and wished to part ways and move on. Meanwhile, it has also been reported that Messi has been an outspoken critic of some of the club’s decisions during the season, it's first without a title since 2007-08.

The season included a coaching change and an exchange of public accusations between players and some club directors. New elections have been called for next March, and Bartomeu offered to resign if he was the reason Messi wanted to leave.