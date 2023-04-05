Former Barcelona Manager Is Frontrunner For The Vacant Chelsea Job: Reports

Chelsea are on a manager-hunting spree following the sacking of Graham Potter very recently. This was Chelsea's second managerial sacking as they got rid of Thomas Tuchel in September last year. The Blues are likely to appoint a manager in the next few days as Bruno Saltor has been appointed as the caretaker manager and he will oversee the team until a new man comes in.

Former FC Barcelona manager Luis Enrique has reportedly been linked with the vacant Chelsea job. Enrique has been without a job since he left Spain after a disappointing performance in the 2022 World Cup. Enrique's managerial antics with Barcelona stand to be one of the most effective reigns in a club's history as the 52-year-old has won all possible accolades in Spain.

Luis Enrique favourites for Chelsea job

The Blues have lined up a number of candidates and Enrique is said one of the frontrunners alongside former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann. The Spanish had earlier expressed his interest in working in the Premier League which is regarded as the most competitive league in the world currently.

“I would like to go to England to work.

“I would like to go to a team there that can do important things and that is very difficult. I would not go to any Premier team.”

With two managerial exits within a single season, Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly needs to be on point with his decision-making as he cannot afford to make any more wrong decisions. The compensation paid to the departed manager needs to be counted as a hefty amount of money has been disbursed towards the outgoing managers.

Sporting Lisbon gaffer Ruben Amorim was also believed to be one of the candidates but he made it clear he will follow certain principles before leaving his current club. “I’ve seen many managers move to other leagues and they weren’t happier.

“This is an important factor. I’m not looking for anything, I value what I have and not what is said. I’ve had contacts with other clubs, Sporting knows that, but I want to stay.

“If I have to leave, it will happen naturally. I won’t be the one to open the door, Sporting deserves respect. If I have to go, I’ll go. I’ll tell the president. I want to fulfil my contract, I have very clear goals for what I want to do. Anyone who wants me will have to pay the clause because that is my way of doing things.”