"It Was A Shock", Thomas Tuchel Opens Up On Chelsea Exit

Thomas Tuchel recently handed over the Bayern Munich job following the removal of Julian Nagelsmann. The German manager was sacked by Chelsea despite claiming the Champions League title for the Blues. The German manager recently opened up on his Chelsea job as he insisted it was very shocking for him as he was removed from the post of the Blues manager.

Tuchel's return to the Bundesliga had an instant impact as the manager led Munich to a 4-2 win over Borussia Dortmund. The Bavarians have regained the top spot in the Bundesliga with this win and have a massive advantage over second-placed Dortmund.

Thomas Tuchel reveals Chelsea sacking was shocking for him

On being asked about his Chelsea sacking Thomas Tuchel answered, “It was a shock. I felt it, strangely, when I drove to the training centre. The meeting we had felt unusual, and it turned out to be a very short meeting. It was 8am, or something, and it lasted three to five minutes. I was also not in the mood to talk longer.

“The decision had been made and, honestly, it was a shock for all of us. We had a feeling that we were in the right spot at the right time. We felt that we could achieve big things and we wanted to stay longer — it was as simple as that. [...] I still have a lot of friends there and this will not end because of a new job.”

The German then went on to add that he loves his job and there is no good place than a football dressing room.

"We had big relationships, huge relationships, within the staff. We still do. How long did it take to get over it? It still hurts not to see these people on a daily basis

“[But] I love this job. I have the passion. The week here [at Bayern] was very demanding but there’s no funnier place than a dressing room and a football staff. It has so much love, so much joy, so many good jokes. That is what I have missed the most.

“[At Chelsea] we built an extraordinary bond [and] we were a strong, strong, strong group on the training ground and it was not in my hands to take the decision [to leave]. I was no longer part of this group, and it felt like a family. So now I have found a new challenge.

“I am happy to be back at a very ambitious, big club and straight away I feel the energy," He signed off.