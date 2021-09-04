Former Barcelona Star Miralem Pjanic Accuses Boss Ronald Koeman Of Forcing Him Out Of Club

Former Barcelona star Miralem Pjanic has accused Ronald Koeman of disrespecting him after the Bosnian midfielder left the Camp Nou to join Besiktas on loan. Pjanic spent just one season at the Catalan giants after joining the club from Juventus in 2020 and made six starts last year due to injuries and a lack of form. After joining Besiktas on loan, the 31-year old claimed that he lowered his salary to play more football than he did at Barcelona. Besiktas will pay the La Liga giants a fee of €2.7 million to secure the services of Pjanic on a loan until the end of the 2021/22 season.

Miralem Pjanic accuses Ronald Koeman of disrespecting him

While speaking to Marca, Miralem Pjanic revealed that he was disrespected by former boss Ronald Koeman at Barcelona. On being asked if he was insulted, Pjanic replied, "The coach, yes. I couldn't get used to the situation I faced last year. I knew I didn't want it. I'm a player. I love playing football, this is what makes me happy. I always wanted to play for Barca, but I didn't expect the situation to get so complicated."

The Bosnian midfielder added that a lack of communication with the Barcelona boss made it difficult for him to maintain a positive outlook at the club. "There was a point that I was playing less, things were getting complicated. And when I played, it was difficult physically and mentally to be well, because it was killing my confidence, because I had no communication with [Koeman]. It was very strange because a coach is the one who says who plays and who doesn't, but there are different ways to do things. I am a player who can accept everything, but I would always like to be told things face to face. As if nothing happened and I was 15 years old."

Miralem Pjanic asserts he does not regret joining Barcelona

Despite his struggles in Barcelona, Miralem Pjanic said that he has never regretted joining Camp Nou. On being asked the question he replied, "No, never. In life things that have to happen, happen. It is like that. I have fought all my life and my career, I am very ambitious, very competitive, I have reached the level of Juventus and Barca. I know that I can play for this team, they just haven't given me the chance to compete, to join a group, to help more."