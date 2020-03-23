The Debate
Cesc Fabregas Hits Back At Twitter Troll Over Claims He Patted Chelsea Badge

Football News

Cesc Fabregas shuts down Twitter troll after the latter hinted at the incident involving the Spaniard and Arsenal fans while he was at Stamford Bridge.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Cesc Fabregas

Cesc Fabregas was a highly-rated player at Arsenal, having been scouted by Arsene Wenger at a young age from Barcelona's famed La Masia academy. Cesc Fabregas made the move back to Spain from Arsenal where he enjoyed great success playing alongside Xavi, Andres Iniesta, and Lionel Messi. The Spanish maestro was brought back to the Premier League by Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho ahead of the start of the 2014 season.

Former Chelsea and Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas hits back at a troll on Twitter 

In a long spell in the Premier League, Cesc Fabregas' Chelsea career was highly successful. Cesc Fabregas developed a cult status during the four years he spent at Stamford Bridge. The former Chelsea player responded to a Twitter troll and set the record straight to deny that he patted the Chelsea badge in front of Arsenal fans. Cesc Fabregas became the youngest Gunners captain before he returned to Barcelona in 2011. Cesc Fabregas has been in self-isolation due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Monaco midfielder said that "We have to look at the positives of this quarantine and being able to spend so much time with my family it’s definitely one of them for me. Be safe, be responsible, stay home."

Cesc Fabregas practising social distancing during coronavirus outbreak

Cesc Fabregas' highlights during 2014/15 Premier League season

First Published:
