Cesc Fabregas Hits Back At Twitter Troll Over Claims He Patted Chelsea Badge

Cesc Fabregas was a highly-rated player at Arsenal, having been scouted by Arsene Wenger at a young age from Barcelona's famed La Masia academy. Cesc Fabregas made the move back to Spain from Arsenal where he enjoyed great success playing alongside Xavi, Andres Iniesta, and Lionel Messi. The Spanish maestro was brought back to the Premier League by Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho ahead of the start of the 2014 season.

Former Chelsea and Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas hits back at a troll on Twitter

If you think I’m capable of doing what you are suggesting I did, you don’t know me at all and my feelings towards all of you what so ever. I was actually telling the fans they will always be in my heart, but of course your interpretation must be miss guided by a simple image. 👍🏻 — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) March 21, 2020

In a long spell in the Premier League, Cesc Fabregas' Chelsea career was highly successful. Cesc Fabregas developed a cult status during the four years he spent at Stamford Bridge. The former Chelsea player responded to a Twitter troll and set the record straight to deny that he patted the Chelsea badge in front of Arsenal fans. Cesc Fabregas became the youngest Gunners captain before he returned to Barcelona in 2011. Cesc Fabregas has been in self-isolation due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Monaco midfielder said that "We have to look at the positives of this quarantine and being able to spend so much time with my family it’s definitely one of them for me. Be safe, be responsible, stay home."

Cesc Fabregas practising social distancing during coronavirus outbreak

Day 4 of isolation and people are getting really tense up here... 🤣 #CoronaVirus #YoMeQuedoEnCasa 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/oK0i6YK6Qk — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) March 17, 2020

Cesc Fabregas' highlights during 2014/15 Premier League season

