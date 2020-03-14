The Debate
Coronavirus Lockdown Leads To Cesc Fabregas Asking For TV Shows To Binge-watch With Wife

Football News

Cesc Fabregas has requested fans to suggest any TV shows that he could binge-watch along with his wife Daniella as they prepare for the Coronavirus lockdown.

Coronavirus lockdown

The Coronavirus lockdown has caused AS Monaco midfielder Cesc Fabregas to ask fans to recommend binge-watching TV shows. The Coronavirus pandemic news has given rise to the Coronavirus lockdown in most of the European countries. However, Cesc Fabregas is looking forward to spending time at home to binge-watch TV shows amidst the Coronavirus lockdown.

Cesc Fabregas prepares himself following Coronavirus lockdown

The Coronavirus pandemic has led to sporting events all across the globe nearly shutting down. But, ex-Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas is taking the Coronavirus lockdown in his stride. The 32-year-old has asked fans to suggest some TV shows he can binge-watch with his wife during the course of the Coronavirus lockdown.

Cesc Fabregas request from fans amid Coronavirus lockdown

Cesc Fabregas joked that his wife, Daniella Semaan was not allowing him to have any more kids as of now, and therefore wanted to know of a TV series. The criteria for the TV series was that it should be more than four seasons long. 

Cesc Fabregas takes to Twitter amid Coronavirus lockdown

Daniella pleased with Fabregas' tweet:

Coronavirus lockdown: Coronavirus pandemic

The Coronavirus has been spreading like wildfire over the past few weeks and the World Health Organisation has termed Coronavirus as a 'pandemic'. The deadly Coronavirus has already claimed the lives of over 5,000 people worldwide and governments are taking serious action towards reducing the outbreak.

Coronavirus Pandemic: Ligue 1 suspended

AS Monaco are currently 9th on the Ligue 1 table but due to the suspension of the French top flight, games will not be played until an indefinite period of time.

First Published:
