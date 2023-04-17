Former Manchester United And Real Madrid Manager Linked With Brazil Job: Reports

Jose Mourinho's desire to manage a national team could finally be fulfilled as Brazil is reportedly considering his name for the vacant managerial role. Real Madrid Carlo Ancelotti remains the preferred choice for The Brazilian Football Confederation but if they somehow fail to convince him, Mourinho could be in line to be appointed as the next Brazil manager. The Portuguese has been at the helm of AS Roma since the summer of 2021 and his contract runs out in 2024.

Jose Mourinho to manage Brazil?

Brazil had a poor World Cup as they crashed out of the tournament following a quarterfinal defeat at the hands of Croatia. Tite submitted his resignation immediately after the World Cup and since then the managerial position has been lying vacant. Real Madrid manager Ancelotti stands to be the favourite for the position but it would be difficult to poach him from his contract as Los Blancos have shifted their focus to the Champions League following Barcelona's dominance in La Liga,

Ancelotti had earlier confirmed the development but he insisted he will honour his current contract. “Yes, the reality is that the Brazilian national team want me, I love that and it excites me. After that, you have to respect the contract, a contract that I want to see out.”

Mourinho has done a commendable job at Roma and even fired the Italian giants to the Europa Conference League title last season. He is expected to foray into international football at some point in his managerial career and that could have been with Portugal as he revealed he was the only choice for the job. In an interaction with Cabine Desportiva the former Manchester United manager opened up. "The fact that the president of the FPF said that I was not his first choice, but his only choice, makes me proud.

"But I decided not to go. I'm here [at Roma] and that's what matters."

Fenerbahce manager Jorge Jesus, Fluminense head coach Fernando Diniz and Palmeiras' Abel Ferreira are also reportedly in consideration for the Brazil job but given Mourinho's ability to win trophies on a regular occasion it could play a huge role in the appointment.