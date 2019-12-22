The Debate
Former Players, Manager, And Club Executives Congratulate Liverpool After CWC Win

Football News

Liverpool beat Flamengo to win the Club World Cup on Saturday evening and thus become the first English cup to win UCL, Super Cup, and CWC in the same year

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Liverpool

Roberto Firmino's extra-time goal allowed Liverpool to beat Flamengo 1-0 in the final in Doha and win the Club World Cup for the first time. 

READ: Liverpool Beats Flamengo In A Nail Biter To Win The FIFA Club World Cup

World Champions

Firmino was picked out by Sadio Mane and waited for goalkeeper Diego Alves to commit before slotting low into the net in the 99th minute of an absorbing contest at the Khalifa International Stadium on Saturday. It was the moment that finally punctured the hopes of the Brazilian side and their vibrant support after Liverpool had been denied a penalty by VAR right at the end of normal time. Former players and managers were quick to congratulate the club on twitter.

READ: Ajax Defender Daley Blind Diagnosed With Heart Condition

The Liverpool CEO also took to Twitter to congratulate the team.

READ: Mikel Arteta: Need To Be Ruthless To Sustain Winning Mentality For Arsenal

Some praise came from other teams as well.

Manager Jurgen Klopp said, "I couldn't be more happy for him that he could score that goal because before the game we spoke a lot about what this competition means to South American people and especially Brazilian people. It means the world to him, it helped us and on top of that it was a sensational goal." The victory completes a fabulous year for Liverpool, with a third piece of silverware to go with the Champions League and UEFA Supercup.

READ: Coach Guardiola Insists That He'll Have To Earn A New Deal With Man City

Published:
COMMENT
