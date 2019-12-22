Former Players, Manager, And Club Executives Congratulate Liverpool After CWC Win

Roberto Firmino's extra-time goal allowed Liverpool to beat Flamengo 1-0 in the final in Doha and win the Club World Cup for the first time.

READ: Liverpool Beats Flamengo In A Nail Biter To Win The FIFA Club World Cup

World Champions

Firmino was picked out by Sadio Mane and waited for goalkeeper Diego Alves to commit before slotting low into the net in the 99th minute of an absorbing contest at the Khalifa International Stadium on Saturday. It was the moment that finally punctured the hopes of the Brazilian side and their vibrant support after Liverpool had been denied a penalty by VAR right at the end of normal time. Former players and managers were quick to congratulate the club on twitter.

Congratulations to Liverpool FC, the team and the fans, for winning the Club World Cup. #worldclubcup #ClubWC #ClubWCFinal #Liverpool — Rafa Benitez Web (@rafabenitezweb) December 21, 2019

When asked what’s the best @lfc team is I think it’s very generational and mine probably would be ‘89 but this lot are definitely putting a doubt in my mind. #amazing #CWC2019 — Jason Mcateer (@MCATEER4) December 21, 2019

READ: Ajax Defender Daley Blind Diagnosed With Heart Condition

The Liverpool CEO also took to Twitter to congratulate the team.

Another incredible night, another piece of silverware, another display of magnificent support from our traveling fans. A hard fought battle against the best of South America but we return home as WORLD CHAMPIONS. So proud of everyone involved in this magnificent club...#YNWA — Peter Moore (@PeterMooreLFC) December 21, 2019

READ: Mikel Arteta: Need To Be Ruthless To Sustain Winning Mentality For Arsenal

Some praise came from other teams as well.

Congratulations to @LFC on becoming world champions. 🏆👏#ClubWC — Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) December 21, 2019

Manager Jurgen Klopp said, "I couldn't be more happy for him that he could score that goal because before the game we spoke a lot about what this competition means to South American people and especially Brazilian people. It means the world to him, it helped us and on top of that it was a sensational goal." The victory completes a fabulous year for Liverpool, with a third piece of silverware to go with the Champions League and UEFA Supercup.

READ: Coach Guardiola Insists That He'll Have To Earn A New Deal With Man City