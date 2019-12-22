Liverpool Beats Flamengo In A Nail Biter To Win The FIFA Club World Cup

Liverpool has won the FIFA Club World Cup on Saturday for the first time by defeating Flamengo in the extra-time. Roberto Firmino's decisive goal in the ninth minute of the extra time led to the World cup victory.

Both sides were 0-0 in the 90-minute game,however, Liverpool scored in the extra time. Liverpool had last won the Champions League 2018-19 and is currently at the top of the premier league ratings.

Champions League winners 🏆

Super Cup winners 🏆

Club World Cup winners 🏆



2019 has been alright, hasn't it? 😉 pic.twitter.com/tymAP9gAqx — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 21, 2019

Manager Jurgen Klopp speaks

Prior to the final, Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp had said that winning the FIFA Club World Cup would be 'like landing on the moon'. According to international media, Klopp said, "I don't know how you approach something that has never been done before - it is like landing on the moon".

When our boys play football they show every time they want to win. Is it an advantage the whole country or continent wants Flamengo to win it more? I don't know. Mexico wanted to win it more than people in England and we beat their team, so we will see," he said.

"It is how it sounds: the team World Cup winner. You don't often get the chance to do so and for most of them, with the countries they play for, they never have a chance to win a World Cup so this is the only chance. For me as well. But who cares about me? I don't feel pressure but I feel a really big opportunity and I want to do it," he added.

(With ANI inputs)



