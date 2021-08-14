Former UFC Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov Signed For Russian Football Club FC Legion Dynamo

Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has signed for a Russian third-tier football club just 10 months after registering a dominant 29-0 win against Justin Gaethje. The 32-year old hung his boots from UFC after registering his commanding win against his American opponent last year. The former lightweight champion retired because of a promise he made to his mother. Since he retired from mixed martial arts (MMA), he has taken up football and has also spoken about his admiration for five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

UFC's Khabib Nurmagomedov signs for FC Legion Dynamo

After retiring from MMA, Khabib Nurmagomedov is keen on making a professional career in football. He signed a contract with Russian club FC Legion Dynamo, who finished fourth in their league last season. The announcement of the signing was made online by posting an image of Khabib shaking the hand of a club official over a contract.

FC Legion Dynamo released a club statement to announce how delighted they were to sign Khabib. "A great battle awaits our Legion, for which we need great warriors. We are preparing to receive the RPL team together with Khabib Nurmagomedov. Meanwhile, the president of the club further added, "I already see Khabib as a sharp striker. He can enter the amount into the contract himself. Khabib pleasantly surprised us with his understanding of football and its development." Considering the president is willing to allow Khabib to enter the amount he wants for his wages himself highlights the confidence the club has in the former UFC champion.

Khabib Nurmagomedov said he admires Cristiano Ronaldo

At a Facebook Q&A, Khabib Nurmagomedov explained how several football clubs were interested in signing him once he retired from MMA, and also revealed his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo. "A lot of football clubs, they offer me. But I have to, a little bit, become football shape. Because football shape is a little bit different than MMA. Football for me is like baseball. I watched this all the time when I was growing up, like I remember watching the old Ronaldo, the Brazilian one before Cristiano," said the former UFC champion.