Fortunato Franco, Member Of Gold Medal-winning Indian Team At 1962 Asian Games, Dies At 84

Earlier on Monday, former India international footballer, Fortunato Franco, breathed his last at the age of 84, the AIFF confirmed. The Goa-born footballer was an integral part of the Gold medal-winning Indian football team at the 1962 Asian Games in Jakarta. Indian football fans on social media were also quick to send in their tributes to the iconic midfielder. Here is more on the Fortunato Franco cause of death and the Fortunato Franco Asian Games 1962 honour -

What happened to Fortunato Franco? Legendary Indian midfielder dies aged 84

On Monday, the AIFF confirmed the Fortunato Franco Indian footballer death story, who was 84 at the time of his passing away. Franco represented Maharashtra and captained the state team in the Santosh Trophy. He later played for Western Railways and Tata Football Club in Mumbai as well. Widely regarded as one of the finest midfielders India has ever produced, Indian gold medalist Fortunato Franco was a part of Indian football's golden era between 1960-64.

AIFF condoles the death of 1962 Asian Games gold medallist Fortunato Franco



AIFF chief Praful Patel also paid his respects to Franco and in a message said, "It is devastating to hear that Mr Fortunato Franco is no more. He was a member of the Indian football’s golden generation who played a stellar role in India helping India win the Gold Medal in the 1962 Asian Games. His contribution to Indian Football can never be forgotten. I share the grief.”

Fortunato Franco cause of death

The AIFF did not specify the cause of Franco's death, but he was in Goa during the time of his passing. Unfortunately for Franco, his football career was short-lived due to a knee injury he suffered in 1966. After retiring from football, Franco worked at the Tata Group, serving the company as a senior manager in Public Relations. He retired from his service in 1999 and then moved back to Goa. Indian gold medalist Fortunato Franco is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

Fortunato Franco Asian Games 1962 triumph and other honours with India

Franco was a part of the 1960 Rome Olympics squad but didn't get a game during the tournament. However, he was an integral part of the 1962 Asian gold-winning team in Jakarta. Franco was in the Indian starting line-up when they beat South Korea 2-1 in the final in front of a packed 100,000 capacity stadium. Franco had provided the assist for Jarnail Singh's goal.

In total, Franco made 26 appearances for India, including the 1962 Asian Cup, where India finished as runners-up and was part of the silver and bronze-winning sides in the 1964 and 1965 Merdeka Cup.

