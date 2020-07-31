FPAI Requests AIFF To Include East Bengal FC In The ISL: Report

Indian football heavyweights East Bengal have a rich history of footballing glory in the country. The team that participates in the I-League is one of the oldest clubs in India, with its establishment dating back to the pre-independence era; 1920 to be exact. Considering that illustrious history, the Football Players Association of India (FPAI) has written to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to consider including East Bengal in the Indian Super League (ISL).

Also Read | Indian football on cusp of next level of development: AIFF Gen Secy

FPAI makes East Bengal ISL inclusion request to AIFF

To all our supporters and fans! Stay hooked onto this page for updates and news of your beloved Club.

Joy East Bengal. #EBFC #EastBengalFC pic.twitter.com/H7X27vN7jX — East Bengal FC (@eastbengalfc) July 25, 2020

The FPAI has reportedly submitted a request to the AIFF, urging the authority to honour the history of East Bengal with its inclusion in the ISL. The FPAI also cites the massive fan following enjoyed by the club as one of the reasons for its request. The East Bengal ISL inclusion request comes at a time when Mohun Bagan, a former I-League club will be plying its trade in the ISL from the upcoming season.

Also Read | Oh Mane, Mane: Liverpool Star Reflects On The Champions Of Everything & Ballon D'Or Dream

East Bengal's glorious legacy

East Bengal have enjoyed a rich history since their inception in August 1920. The club won their first league title in 1942, further going on to win the league a record 39 times. The club also boasts of eight Federation Cups, three Super Cups, a record 29 IFA Shield titles, and a record 16 Durand Cup titles. These numbers make East Bengal one of the most decorated clubs in the history of Indian football.

East Bengal's exploits haven't been limited to Indian football competitions. The club also enjoys the privilege of having participated in the Asian Club Championship, Asian Winner's Cup, ASEAN Club Championship as well as the AFC Cup. Their participation in the ASEAN Club Championship reaped benefits in 2013 as they won their only international trophy in 100 years of glorious history.

Also Read | AIFF secretary, players hail Odisha government's support to Indian football

ISL news: Mohun Bagan to debut in ISL

Meanwhile, Mohun Bagan will mark its ISL debut in the season that begins from November this year. However, their participation in the competition materialised only after the club merged with three-time ISL champions ATK. Interestingly, Mohun Bagan won the I-League title in its final season, thus bringing an end to their time at the competition on a decorated note.

Also Read | Assam Floods: Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri sends an important message

Image courtesy: East Bengal FC Twitter