France Vs Croatia Prediction, Live Stream, H2H, UEFA Nations League Live

World champions France will be looking to make it two wins from two in Group A3 when they face Croatia in the UEFA Nations League on Tuesday night. The UEFA Nations League clash between France vs Croatia is scheduled to kick off at 8:45 pm local time (Wednesday, 12:15 am IST) at the Stade de France. Here's a look at our France vs Croatia prediction, France vs Croatia H2H details and France vs Croatia live stream details ahead of the encounter.

France vs Croatia prediction and preview

Didier Deschamps's France began their UEFA Nations League campaign with a 1-0 win over Sweden on Matchday 1. Despite being far from their best, Kylian Mbappe managed to score the decisive goal that earned Les Blues a crucial three points. A win for France vs Croatia on Tuesday will boost their confidence heading into next month's clash against Portugal. However, France will be without Kylian Mbappe after the PSG star tested positive for coronavirus.

Kylian Mbappé will miss the game against Croatia. His COVID-19 test - carried out by UEFA this morning - was positive, and he was isolated from the rest of the squad. pic.twitter.com/raCQsopF3R — French Team ⭐⭐ (@FrenchTeam) September 7, 2020

On the other hand, Croatia are coming off a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Euro champions Portugal in their opening game of the UEFA Nations League. Substitute Bruno Petkovic got a consolation goal late in added time as Croatia were outclassed by Fernando Santos' side. It's a big ask for Zlatko Dalic's men to get a result against France but there is added pressure on Croatia to get a win after having gotten off to such a poor start in the tournament. Our France vs Croatia prediction is that France will win the game.

France vs Croatia H2H record

The France vs Croatia H2H record is dominated by the reigning world champions. In six previous encounters, France have managed four wins with the other two games ending in draws. Croatia are yet to record a win over France. The last time these two teams met was in that 2018 World Cup final which ended 4-2.

France vs Croatia live stream details

Fans in the UK can watch France vs Croatia live on Sky Sports. In the USA, fans can watch France vs Croatia live on ESPN. In India, Sony Sports will broadcast the UEFA National League. The UEFA Nations League games can also be streamed live on Sony LIV.

Image Credits- hns_cff / Equipedefrance Instagram