France Vs Switzerland Prediction, Team News And Euro 2020 Live Stream Details

World Champions France will take on Switzerland in the Round of 16 in the ongoing UEFA Euro 2020. The game will be at the National Arena in Bucharest, Romania and will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Tuesday, June 29. Here's a look at how to watch France vs Switzerland on TV, France vs Switzerland head to head record, team news and France vs Switzerland prediction.

France vs Switzerland prediction and preview

World Champions France managed to top the Group of death, with five points managing to not taste defeat in their games against Portugal, Hungary and Germany. Les Blues clinched a 1-0 win over Germany, before settling for draws against Hungary and Portugal to make it to the knockouts. France are unbeaten in 10 games across all competitions since their shock friendly defeat to Finland last year, and are favourites for the competition, despite not being convincing during the group stage.

Switzerland meanwhile managed to sneak a place into the knockouts finishing third in Group A behind Italy and Wales. The Swiss clinched a spot in the knockouts, resounding 3-1 success over an under-performing Turkey on matchday three. Switzerland have been sent packing at this stage three times in a row at a World Cup or Euros since 2014 and will hope to expose the chinks in the French armoury. France nonetheless will be favourites on Monday night and should seal qualification for the quarter-final.

France vs Switzerland head to head

Switzerland have had a fair share of positive results against France, winning 12 games of their 38 clashes. However, the Swiss are yet to win a competitive encounter with Les Bleus, drawing four and losing two games. The last meeting came in the group stage of UEFA Euro 2016, a goalless Matchday 3 draw, with France and Switzerland finishing first and second in the group.

France vs Switzerland team news

Injuries have troubled France's squad, with Ousmane Dembele for the remainder of the tournament, while Lucas Digne, Marcus Thuram and Jules Kounde will also miss out on the last-16 clash. Lucas Hernandez is also a doubt for the game and should he not recover, Leo Dubois and Adrien Rabiot may have to deputise as an emergency left-wing back. Didier Deschamps could reportedly field a back three, with Clement Lenglet coming in for Corentin Tolisso. Switzerland meanwhile are well-placed to name their strongest XI, with no suspensions and injuries. Remo Freuler has kept Denis Zakaria out of the team and should continue to feature in the XI.

France vs Switzerland team news: Predicted XIs

France: Lloris; Varane, Lenglet, Kimpembe; Pavard, Kante, Pogba, Hernandez; Griezmann; Mbappe, Benzema

Switzerland: Sommer; Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Widmer, Xhaka, Freuler, Zuber; Shaqiri; Embolo, Seferovic

France vs Switzerland live stream: How to watch France vs Switzerland on TV?

Sony Sports Network will provide the Euro 2020 live telecast in India for all games of the tournament. France vs Switzerland live broadcast in India will be available from 12:30 AM IST on Sony Ten 1 in English, with an alternate Hindi commentary offered on Sony Ten 3. The France vs Switzerland live stream India will be on the Sony LIV app via subscription to the platform. Fans can also keep tabs on the live match updates, scores and in-game highlights on the social media handles of both teams and the Euro 2020.

