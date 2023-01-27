Frank Lampard Puts Up Emotional Post After Everton Sacking: 'Will Never Forget...'

Legendary midfielder Frank Lampard took to his official social media account on January 26 to put up an emotional post after he was sacked by Everton. The Toffees issued a club statement on January 23 to confirm the news. They added that Paul Tait and Leighton Baines will now take charge of training until a new manager is appointed.

Lampard gives his take on sacking by 'special club' Everton

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Frank Lampard wrote, "Coming into Everton last year I knew we were in a tough moment and I will always be proud of the incredible work and support from everyone involved to keep the team in the Premier League last season. Thanks to everybody that played their part as the whole club came together."

Speaking of the moment he will remember post while he was in charge of Everton, Lampard added, "I will never forget the incredible night against Palace that we shared. I want to thank all Evertonians for the welcome that you gave to me, my staff, and my family. It truly is a special club with a huge heart, and an incredible history. I’m disappointed that we couldn’t achieve more together and wish all the players and everyone at Everton FC the very best for the future."

Everton sack Lampard following poor results

Following their 2-0 defeat against West Ham last weekend, Everton have fallen to 19th in the Premier League table with just 15 points after 20 games. They are currently two points off the relegation places and their fight for safety will not get any easier with them set to face leaders Arsenal next on February 4. As a result of this dismal run, the Toffees decided to sack Frank Lampard. Their statement to confirm the same read,

"Everton Football Club can confirm that Frank Lampard has left his post as Senior Men’s First Team Manager today. Joe Edwards, Paul Clement, Ashley Cole, and Chris Jones have also left the Club. Alan Kelly will remain as goalkeeping coach. Everyone at Everton would like to thank Frank and his coaching staff for their service during what has been a challenging 12 months. Frank and his team’s commitment and dedication have been exemplary throughout their time at the Club, but recent results and the current league position meant this difficult decision had to be taken. We wish Frank and all his backroom team well for their future in the game. The Club has started the process to secure a new manager and will provide updates on the appointment in due course. Paul Tait and Leighton Baines will take training until a new manager is appointed."