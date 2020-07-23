Frank Lampard Slams Liverpool, Says Reds Shouldn't Get 'too Arrogant' After Bench Bust-up

Premier League champions Liverpool saw off a thrilling clash against Frank Lampard's Chelsea in their final home game for the season. Jurgen Klopp's men emerged victorious in an eight-goal thriller, with the Reds netting five times in all. However, Lampard could not hide his anguish at Liverpool for the bust-up with manager Jurgen Klopp during the game, asking them to avoid arrogance.

Liverpool vs Chelsea: Frank Lampard's bust-up with Liverpool bench

In the first half of the game, Liverpool were awarded a free-kick after a foul from Mateo Kovacic on Sadio Mane. During this time, Frank Lampard got involved in a heated exchange with the Liverpool bench, particularly Klopp, claiming that it wasn't a foul. Despite the protest, Trent Alexander-Arnold went ahead with the set-piece, curling it past the wall to double the lead for the Reds.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Frank Lampard claimed that it wasn't a foul from Kovacic and the referee was wrong to award the free-kick. On being quizzed on his bench bust-up, Lampard clarified that he had no problem with Klopp whatsoever. In fact, he went on to laud the German tactician for the way he has managed the Premier League champions.

Do not get too arrogant: Frank Lampard warns after Liverpool vs Chelsea

However, Frank Lampard had a warning for Liverpool. The Chelsea legend asserted that despite the fair play to Liverpool, they should not get too arrogant, nor should they be carried away by their success. He also described the bust-up with the Liverpool bench as a mere result of emotions that resonate throughout the game.

Liverpool vs Chelsea highlights

The game saw interesting turns throughout with Chelsea chasing Liverpool's scoreline. Naby Keita opened the scoring for Liverpool in the 23rd minute, striking a sensational shot from outside the box, followed by a curling free-kick by Alexander-Arnold. Georginio Wijnaldum made it three in the 43rd minute even as the rest of the Liverpool squad appealed for a handball from Jorginho.

Olivier Giroud scored the first goal for Frank Lampard from a close-range finish just before the break. However, Liverpool struck their fourth goal of the night after Roberto Firmino headed home from a sublime cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold, who broke his own single-season assists record in the process. Chelsea appeared to fight back when Christian Pulisic produced a sensational run slaloming past the Liverpool defence, passing it towards Tammy Abraham to net past Alisson. However, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain saw off the proceedings moments after coming on after a delightful cross from Andy Robertson and a perfect dummy from Curtis Jones.

Premier League news: Chelsea to play Wolves

Liverpool are now unbeaten at Anfield in three consecutive seasons in the first time in the club's history. For Chelsea, however, it's back to the drawing board, having now conceded more goals than Brighton and Crystal Palace. The defeat leaves Chelsea fourth on the Premier League table with the final game against Wolverhampton Wanderers set to be played on Sunday.

Image courtesy: AP