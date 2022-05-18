Frankfurt Vs Rangers Live Streaming: How To Watch Europa League Final In UK, India And US?

Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt are all set to take on Scotland's Rangers in the UEFA Europa League final on Wednesday night at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Seville. The game will commence live at 12:30 AM IST on May 19. While Rangers have been utterly dominant in their domestic league, they have just won one European trophy. Similarly, Frankfurt have also just won one European trophy in their history.

With both sides looking to win only their second European trophy, this match promises to be an enthralling and nail-biting one, as the two teams look to deliver their best performance. Ahead of the all-important clash, here is a look at how to watch UEFA Europa League live in India, the US and the UK, and the Frankfurt vs Rangers live streaming details.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers live streaming details in India

Fans wanting to watch the UEFA Europa League final in India can tune into the Sony Sports network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers live streaming, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app. Meanwhile, in order to follow the live updates and scores of the matches, fans can track the official social media handles of the two teams in contention.

🇪🇸 Fans soak up the atmosphere in Seville ahead of the Europa League final!#UELfinal pic.twitter.com/GpNnyhXJTq — #UELfinal (@EuropaLeague) May 18, 2022

How to watch UEFA Europa League live in US?

US football fans who want to watch the UEFA Europa League final live can tune in to CBS. As for the Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers live stream, fans can tune in to the Paramount+ app or website. The match is scheduled to kick-off live at 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, May 18.

How to watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers live in UK?

Fans who want to watch UEFA Europa League final live in the UK can tune in to the BT Sports network. As for the live stream, fans can tune in to BT Sports online. The match is scheduled to kick off live at 8:00 PM BST on Wednesday, May 18.

2⃣0⃣1⃣7⃣ 🇫🇷 Pogba

2⃣0⃣1⃣8⃣ 🇫🇷 Griezmann

2⃣0⃣1⃣9⃣ 🇧🇪 Hazard

2⃣0⃣2⃣0⃣ 🇧🇪 Lukaku

2⃣0⃣2⃣1⃣ 🇪🇸 Moreno



🥇 2022 Player of the Season should be _______#UELfinal | #UEL pic.twitter.com/klNSdxpvcV — #UELfinal (@EuropaLeague) May 18, 2022

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers team news

Eintracht Frankfurt predicted starting line-up: Kevin Trapp; Almamy Toure, Stefan Ilsanker, Tuta; Ansgar Knauff, Filip Kostic, Kristijan Jakic, Djibril Sow; Ajdin Hrustic, Daichi Kamada, Rafael Borre

Injuries: Diant Ramaj, Martin Hinteregger

Rangers predicted starting line-up: Allan McGregor; Borna Barisic, Calvin Bassey, Connor Goldson, John Lundstram, James Tavernier; Glen Kamara, Aaron Ramsey, Scott Wright, Ryan Kent; Joe Ayodele-Aribo

Injuries: Alfredo Morelos, Filip Halender, Ianis Hagi