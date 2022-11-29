'Free To Express Opinion': Iran's Broadcasting Head On Players Not Singing National Anthem

While the FIFA World Cup 2022 has produced some exhilarating action on the pitch, it has also been a tournament that has been marred with controversy for various reasons. Amid all the controversy surrounding hosts Qatar, another nation that has been in the news is Iran due to the anti-hijab protests.

Iran has been rocked with nationwide protests against hijab laws ever since 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in custody for reportedly wearing her headscarf 'inappropriately'. And it seems that it is not just people back home that are protesting as the Iranian national football team also chose to remain silent during their national anthem.

Iranian captain Ehsan Hajsafi had also commented upon the anti-hijab protests currently taking place in his country during a presser by stating that the team sides behind all of them. Amid speculations that the team did not sing their national anthem due to the anti-hijab protests, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB)'s president Peyman Jebelli has given his take on the issue.

'All Iranians are free to express opinions': Jebelli

While speaking in an interview with ANI, Peyman Jebelli said, "All Iranians are free to express their opinions about different events in Iran or outside Iran but I don’t think that Iranian players refusing to sing the national anthem was a sign of supporting the anti-hijab protest."

He went on to add, "Iran has no problem with our football team players refusing to sing the national anthem during a FIFA match in Doha. We don't have certain rules in Iran. People show respect by standing only during the national anthem." It is a shame that even though the Iranian team is on the cusp of making history at the FIFA World Cup, off-the-pitch controversies are gaining more importance.

It is pertinent to note that if Iran were to defeat the USA in their final group-stage game, then they would qualify for the knockouts of the FIFA World Cup for the very first time. In five previous attempts (1978, 1998, 2006, 2014, 2018), Iran have always been knocked out in the group stages. As things stand in their group, they are currently in second place with three points, one point clear of second-placed USA.

If Iran were to defeat the USA, they would qualify for the knockout stages no matter what's the result of the England vs Wales clash. In case Iran only manages a draw against the USA, then they would need to hope that Wales do not earn anything more than a draw to progress further in the competition. Lastly, in case if Iran loses their match, then the USA would progress further in the tournament.