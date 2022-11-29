'War Cup' Memes Go Viral As USA Faces Political Foe Iran In High Octane World Cup Clash

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is set to feature a blockbuster clash on Tuesday as the USA is all set to take on Iran at the Al Thumama Stadium with high stakes on the line. Since both teams are currently just separated by one point in second and third place respectively, the winner of this clash will progress to the knockout stages of the tournament.

While the USA vs Iran match promises to be an entertaining clash because of the high stakes on the line, what makes it all the more interesting is the political climate between the two countries. The political tensions between the two have once again been triggered after the United States men's soccer team's official Twitter handle displayed Iran's national flag without the emblem of the Islamic Republic.

Iran's football federation has responded to the same by urging the USA to receive a 10-match ban for 'offending the dignity' of their nation, as per a report from The Guardian. Amid the high tensions between the two countries, some fans have hilariously called the USA vs Iran clash as a 'War Cup' game rather than a FIFA World Cup match.

'War' memes trend ahead of USA vs Iran

The pitch for 🇮🇷 Iran vs USA 🇺🇸 match has been leaked pic.twitter.com/z1idkhXj7B — Footballcasm 😂 (@Footballcasm_) November 21, 2022

Match venue for Iran vs USA. pic.twitter.com/ObTiQ52ATt — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) November 29, 2022

Usa vs Iran would be an interesting match pic.twitter.com/F7S7B9W6wz — Azvya (@erstevn) November 25, 2022

Breaking News: FIFA confirm suitable alternative location for USA VS Iran pic.twitter.com/uD4kugiFKM — azmil aznam (@azmilahmad06) November 28, 2022

All goes down to

USA 🇺🇸 vs IRAN 🇮🇷 pic.twitter.com/vgoDk6HpWN — Don Rob (@TheDon_Tical) November 25, 2022

It is not a World Cup, it is a World War pic.twitter.com/i5jrmVzsmM — Ahmed Ahmed Mokhtar (@AMo5tar) November 28, 2022

World Cup ❌

World War Cup ✅ pic.twitter.com/dKL1rjr8aP — ZAEM (@4jm6_) November 29, 2022

Iran Vs U.S.A



World War Cup — Émí o mò npà è 🙄💨 (@I_AM_COUP) November 29, 2022

Iran coach comments on side's motivation to beat US

Since the United States men's soccer team's Twitter handle caused a political stir by displaying the Iranian national flag without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, Iran's national team coach Carlos Queiroz has explained whether the political climate provides them extra motivation to beat the US.

"If after 42 years in this game as a coach I still believe that I could win games with those mental games, I think I did not learn anything about the game," explained Queiroz. It is believed that the US men's soccer team's social media handle displayed Iran's flag in this fashion to support women protestors in Iran.

When Queiroz was asked about the human rights violations in Iran, he responded by citing all the racism and shootings that have taken place in the United States. "If you talk about human rights, racism, kids that die in schools with shootings, we have solidarity to all those causes, but here our mission is to bring the smiles for the people at least for 90 minutes," explained the Iranian coach.