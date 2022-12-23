French Fans Launch Petition To Replay Argentina Vs France World Cup 2022 Final; Here's Why

The FIFA World Cup 2022 final produced one of the most entertaining contests between defending champions France and 2014 finalists Argentina, in which the latter emerged victorious. Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties after the scores were tied 3-3 after extra time.

However, Argentina vs France clash was not short of controversies as French supporters have been left unhappy by some of the refereeing decisions. Some of them have launched a petition to have the FIFA World Cup final replayed. The petition has been gaining immense traction as almost 200,000 have signed it.

France fans launch petition to have FIFA World Cup final replayed

As seen in the image below, a petition has been launched by 'France 4Ever' to have the FIFA World Cup 2022 final between Argentina and France replayed. The petition reads, "The arbitration was totally sold, there was never a penalty. Moreover, there was a foul on Kylian Mbappe for Argentina's second goal."

Lionel Messi leads Argentina to third World Cup title

The Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 final was undoubtedly one for the ages as the momentum repeatedly changed in the high-scoring clash. Seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi gave Argentina the lead from the penalty spot in the 23rd minute before Angel di Maria added another 13 minutes after.

Even though France seemed completely out of sorts for the first hour with no shots, 24-year-old forward Kylian Mbappe almost singlehandedly got his side back into the match. Mbappe scored a penalty in the 80th minute before scoring a stunning goal just a minute after to equalize.

At this stage, it seemed that France had all the momentum and that they perhaps would find the winner. However, a rattled Argentina side managed to hold on and take the game into extra time, when Messi once again gave them the lead in the 108th minute.

Even though it seemed that the 35-year-old may have done enough to help Argentina win the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy, it was Mbappe once again who scored from the penalty spot in the 118th minute to help France equalize and bring up his outstanding hat-trick. The mouthwatering clash eventually went into penalties, where Argentina emerged victorious by a scoreline of 4-2.