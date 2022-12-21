World footballing body FIFA has reportedly been forced to delete a post they made for Argentine captain Lionel Messi after they faced severe backlash from Cristiano Ronaldo fans. After FIFA claimed that Messi's World Cup win meant that the 'GOAT' debate was now over, the Portuguese international's fans expressed their frustration and unhappiness at the world footballing body for being biased.

What did FIFA post for Lionel Messi after World Cup?

After Lionel Messi finally lifted the World Cup with Argentina, FIFA put out a tweet that read, "The GOAT debate is settled. The ultimate prize is now part of the collection. The legacy is complete." Messi's FIFA World Cup win meant that he had completed football, having won every trophy he can with both club and country: League title, League cup, UEFA Champions League, Copa America, and now the all-important World Cup.

With FIFA calling Messi the 'GOAT,' this post was undoubtedly not going to go down well with Cristiano Ronaldo fans. Many of these fans took to their social media accounts and called out the world football body for being biased. For example, one of them wrote, "FIFA deleted this tweet after getting called out for being biased and receiving backlash. A professional account of the biggest football organization in the world. It has always been Ronaldo vs the rigged system."

The FIFA World Cup had always been one trophy that had eluded both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. However, with the Argentine international now getting his hands on football's biggest trophy, he certainly joins the 'GOAT' debate. While Ronaldo has not won the FIFA World Cup, he has won several other trophies and continues to be regarded as one of the best players of all time by his adoring fans.

While the Ronaldo vs Messi debate is unlikely to end at any time, one cannot argue that they have been two of the greatest footballers to have ever graced the sport. Ronaldo is a five-time Ballon d'Or winner and has showcased his class in different leagues by winning the league title in England, Spain, and Italy. On the other hand, Messi, who is a seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, has won every trophy in football.