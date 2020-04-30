French Government In Talks With Partners To Cancel Remaining Top Five Leagues In Europe

The outbreak of coronavirus in football has had a massive bearing on the European leagues with the current season of France's Ligue 1 cancelled. The announcement was made by French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Tuesday who confirmed that no sporting events will take place in the country until September. The decision to call off Ligue 1 has been met with major criticism, and now reports suggest that French President Emmanuel Macron is pushing other European Leagues to call off their respective domestic seasons.

Ligue 1 cancelled: French President Emmanuel Macron trying to influence partners to stop other European leagues from restarting

According to a report in Le Parisien, French President Emmanuel Macron is against the return of professional football until August and wants the leagues in Spain, England, Italy and Germany to be called off. This comes after the domestic leagues in France, Netherlands and Belgium were called off. According to reports, Roxana Maracineanu, Minister for Sports in France, has initiated reciprocal talks with European partners to urge them to follow in the footsteps of the French government. Certain sources claim that French President Emmanuel Macron himself has made some calls to make these talks possible, claims swiftly denied by the government.

French government officials, under the direction of Emmanuel Macron, are lobbying partners so that Europe's other top 5 leagues' 2019/20 seasons do not restart. (LP) https://t.co/udEtvhumrk — Get French Football News (@GFFN) April 29, 2020

Ligue 1 cancelled: Maracineanu already in talks with Italy and Germany

Roxana Maracineanu has reportedly held talks with representatives in Italy and Germany urging them to cancel the current league season after the cancellation of Ligue 1. Talks with Spain are also scheduled and these talks appear to have made an impact considering the involvement of French President Emmanuel Macron. The Italian Minister for Sports, Vincenzo Spadafora on Wednesday indicated that the decisions taken in other countries like France could force Italy to follow suit, which could lead to it being followed across European leagues. Italian football bodies are set to hold a discussion on Friday regarding the resumption of football, while German Chancellor Angela Merkel is expected to provide more details on the future of the 2019-20 Bundesliga season, which is set to resume on May 9.

