Ligue 1 Cancellation To Set French Top-flight Clubs Back by €200 Million

The shock announcement that read "Ligue 1 cancelled" on April 28 sent football fans across France into meltdown. The primary reason for the Ligue 1 cancelled was the outbreak of the coronavirus in France. However, with Ligue 1 cancelled, the decision is likely to have a collateral impact on Ligue 1 finances as the French top flight is expected to lose out on nearly €200 million in TV revenue.
On Tuesday, France Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced that no sporting events will take place in the country at least until September, due to the COVID-19 plague. This effectively led to a confirmation of the Ligue 1 cancelled reports with no chance of hosting games behind closed doors. The Ligue 1 cancellation, however, will likely lead to an unprecedented impact on Ligue 1 finances.
According to reports from Italian newspaper Calcio e Finanza, calculations of the Ligue 1 finances were done at the time when the Ligue 1 cancelled news broke earlier in March. Although the Ligue 1 finances are relatively minimal in comparison to other top Leagues in Europe, the French top division is still set for a staggering €200 million jolt. Clubs in France will now have to survive without the revenue of the TV income.
BeIN Sports immediately froze the payments to teams when the Ligue 1 season was suspended. Ligue 1 defending champions Paris Saint-Germain earned €56.82 million in TV rights during the 2018-19 season but surprisingly, Huddersfield Town, who finished last on the Premier League table earned nearly double of PSG's revenue through TV sponsorship, raking in €109.7 million last season.
The @LFPfr has responded to today's announcement regarding the suspension of team sports in France:https://t.co/ZbAwZVt6rn pic.twitter.com/iulwopoSRA— Ligue1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) April 28, 2020
The governing body of domestic football leagues in France, Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) had initially announced a resumption of the Ligue 1 by June 17 with full training to resume in mid-May. However, the Prime Minister's decision to cancel all sporting events reportedly took the LFP by surprise. PSG was at the summit of the Ligue 1 table when coronavirus suspended football in France; 12 points ahead of Marseille in 2nd place with one game remaining. However, a decision will be made on April 30 to decide whether PSG will be awarded their ninth Ligue 1 title.
