Ligue 1 Cancellation To Set French Top-flight Clubs Back by €200 Million

The shock announcement that read "Ligue 1 cancelled" on April 28 sent football fans across France into meltdown. The primary reason for the Ligue 1 cancelled was the outbreak of the coronavirus in France. However, with Ligue 1 cancelled, the decision is likely to have a collateral impact on Ligue 1 finances as the French top flight is expected to lose out on nearly €200 million in TV revenue.

Ligue 1 cancelled: Ligue 1 finances to take a hit

On Tuesday, France Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced that no sporting events will take place in the country at least until September, due to the COVID-19 plague. This effectively led to a confirmation of the Ligue 1 cancelled reports with no chance of hosting games behind closed doors. The Ligue 1 cancellation, however, will likely lead to an unprecedented impact on Ligue 1 finances.

Ligue 1 cancelled: French top division to lose out on €200m

According to reports from Italian newspaper Calcio e Finanza, calculations of the Ligue 1 finances were done at the time when the Ligue 1 cancelled news broke earlier in March. Although the Ligue 1 finances are relatively minimal in comparison to other top Leagues in Europe, the French top division is still set for a staggering €200 million jolt. Clubs in France will now have to survive without the revenue of the TV income.

BeIN Sports immediately froze the payments to teams when the Ligue 1 season was suspended. Ligue 1 defending champions Paris Saint-Germain earned €56.82 million in TV rights during the 2018-19 season but surprisingly, Huddersfield Town, who finished last on the Premier League table earned nearly double of PSG's revenue through TV sponsorship, raking in €109.7 million last season.

The @LFPfr has responded to today's announcement regarding the suspension of team sports in France:https://t.co/ZbAwZVt6rn pic.twitter.com/iulwopoSRA — Ligue1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) April 28, 2020

PSG and Neymar to be crowned Ligue 1 champions?

The governing body of domestic football leagues in France, Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) had initially announced a resumption of the Ligue 1 by June 17 with full training to resume in mid-May. However, the Prime Minister's decision to cancel all sporting events reportedly took the LFP by surprise. PSG was at the summit of the Ligue 1 table when coronavirus suspended football in France; 12 points ahead of Marseille in 2nd place with one game remaining. However, a decision will be made on April 30 to decide whether PSG will be awarded their ninth Ligue 1 title.

