From Lionel Messi To Cristiano Ronaldo, 10 Players To Watch Out For In World Cup 2022

The FIFA World Cup kicked off with the game between Qatar and South American nation Ecuador. As the tournament kicks off, let's take a look at 10 players to watch out for in this edition of the World Cup.

Historically, several players have hit stardom after a successful World Cup campaign. And it is widely seen that every footballer dreams of winning the World Cup, considered the pinnacle of football.

World Cup 2022: 10 players to watch out for

Cristiano Ronaldo: The Portuguese superstar has achieved many great things in his career but has never won a FIFA World Cup. Amid turbulence in his club career, Ronaldo would be looking to put it behind and focus on winning the big tournament, given this is his final World Cup.

Lionel Messi: This will be Messi's last World Cup appearance and the Argentine striker will look to win the trophy given that it is the only major tournament he is yet to win. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner recently helped Argentina win the Copa America, where he also finished as the joint-highest goal-scorer.

Neymar Jr: The star player for Brazil is one of the several players to keep an eye on in this year's World Cup. He will have to play his best football in order to make Brazil win the cup in Qatar.

Kylian Mbappe: The Paris Saint-Germain star, a renowned football player from France and the 2018 World Cup winner, is expected to help his team retain their title in this year's tournament. He is one of the best players in the world at the moment and will be vital for his team in the competition.

Pedri: The Barcelona star was a member of the Spain squad that advanced to the semifinals of last season's European Championship and was also voted the competition's top young player and made the team of the tournament. He will be a vital part of the Spain squad should they win the World Cup this year.

Luka Modric: The 2018 Golden Ball winner Luka Modric will look to give his best in this year's World Cup as well after helping Croatia reach the final of the competition four years back. This will be the Real Madrid star's last World Cup appearance and he will definitely be eager to get his hands on the biggest trophy in the footballing world.

Harry Kane: This 2018 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner is in great form right now and has his sights set on helping England win the 2022 World Cup. He has 12 goals in 15 appearances for Tottenham Hotspurs this season, and England would rely heavily on him in their effort to win the cup.

Robert Lewandowski: Poland won the top spot in Eastern Europe to qualify for the World Cup, and Lewandowksi will undoubtedly try to make an impression during this competition. The FC Barcelona player must be trying to gain some attention now that he has left Bayern Munich. He would look to perform at his peak during the World Cup and bring home the trophy for his nation.

Kevin De Bruyne: The Belgian midfielder, who is regarded as one of the best players in modern football, will make every effort to bring the FIFA World Cup 2022 back to his home nation. It may be his final World Cup like it is for several other stars so he would like to give his best in the competition.

Vinicius Jr: This Brazilian footballer has become one of the most admired footballers in the recent past, so there may be opportunities for him to shine at this year's World Cup. Apart from being an absolute entertainer, he is also one of the most productive players on his team. He is one of the 10 players to keep an eye on in this year's World Cup.

Image: AP