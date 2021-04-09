Fulham Vs Wolves Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Live

Two teams in a disappointing run of form will lock horns at Craven Cottage on Friday, April 9 as relegation-threatened Fulham host Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Premier League clash between the two teams is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 PM local time (Saturday, April 10 at 12:30 AM IST). Here's a look at the Fulham vs Wolves team news, live stream details and our prediction for the game.

Fulham vs Wolves: Premier League game preview

Fulham are currently in 18th place on the Premier League table, with 26 points from 31 games. Scott Parker's side have won just five league games this season while losing 11 times and drawing 15 games. The London outfit are three points behind 17th-placed Newcastle United, who have a game in hand, and are in a battle for survival in the top flight of English football. The Cottagers have lost four of their last five league games and suffered a 3-1 defeat against Aston Villa last weekend.

Meanwhile, Wolves are in 14th place on the PL table heading into their fixture against Fulham on Friday. Nuno Espirito Santo's side finished seventh in the last two Premier League seasons but are unlikely to challenge for a possible European spot this term. Wolves did manage to pick up a point against Aston Villa in their last away fixture on March 6 but have lost their last two at the Molineux against Liverpool and West Ham United. However, Wolves will be eager to finish the campaign on a high and get all three points against relegation-threatened Fulham.

Fulham vs Wolves team news, injuries and suspensions

Fulham will be without Tom Cairney and Marek Rodak through injury, while Ademola Lookman is facing a spell on the sidelines. Portuguese forward Ivan Cavaleiro is expected to start instead of Lookman in attack for the hosts.

Wolves will again be without Willy Boly as the centre-back self-isolates following a positive coronavirus test, while Jonny is out with a knee injury. Fernando Marcal and Raul Jimenez are still unavailable for selection and the visitors will be looking for inspiration from star winger Pedro Neto.

Fulham vs Wolves prediction

Based on the recent form of both teams, our prediction for the game is a narrow 1-0 win for the visitors.

Premier League live stream: How to watch Fulham vs Wolves live?

In India, the game will broadcast live on Star Sports Select 2/HD (Saturday, April 10 at 12:30 AM IST). The Fulham vs Wolves live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Live scores and updates from the game can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Fulham, Wolves Instagram