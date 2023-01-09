Gareth Bale Announces Retirement From Club And International Football At The Age Of 33

Gareth Bale shocked the football world as he announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 33. Bale stared for Wales in the recently-concluded FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Bale's last international football match was against England while he played the last match of his career for Major League Soccer outfit (MLS) LAFC and helped them win the MLS Cup

Bale announces retirement

"After careful and thoughtful consideration, I announce my immediate retirement from club and international football," Bale said in a statement on Monday.

"I feel incredible fortunate to have realised my dream of playing the sport I love. It has truly given me some of the best moments of my life. The highest of highs over 17 season that will be impossible to replicate, no matter what the next chapter has in store for me."

"From my very first touch at Southampton to my last with LAFC and everything in between, shaped a club career that I have an immense pride and gratitude for. Playing for and captaining my country 111 times has truly been a dream come true," Bale added.

"To show my gratitude to all of those that have played their part along this journey, feels like an impossibility. I feel indebted to many people for helping to change my life and shape my career in a way I couldn't have ever dreamed of when I first started out at nine years old.

"To my previous clubs, Southampton, Tottenham, Real Madrid and finally LAFC. All of my previous managers and coaches, back room staff, team mates, all the dedicated fans, my agents, my amazing friends and family, the impact you have had is immeasurable. So, I move on with anticipation to the next stage of my life. A time of change and transition, an opportunity for a new adventure," Bale concluded.

A look at Bale's career

Bale took Wales to their first FIFA World Cup appearance in 58 years in 2022 and ended his career as the nation's most-capped men's player with 111 appearances. Bale is a legend in club football as he won the Champions League five time with Real Madrid while scoring one of the most memorable goal in the final against Liverpool.

Bale scored 42 goals in 146 appearances for Tottenham while finding the net 81 times in 176 appearances for Real Madrid.