Gareth Bale Caught Elbowing Ondrej Kudela Who Allegedly Racially Abused Glen Kamara

It wasn't long ago when Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela was accused of having hurled racial abuse at Rangers FC midfielder Glen Kamara during the Europa League clash, resulting in a heated conflict on the field and inside the tunnel. Now, Rangers FC fans could be in for some relief, although unethically, with visuals of Tottenham Hotspur superstar Gareth Bale elbowing him down on the field during the Wales vs Czech Republic clash.

Was Glen Kamara racially abused by Ondrej Kudela?

Kamara was reportedly abused by Kudela during the game. However, neither the match officials nor the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) monitors could detect any such instance. Though, in one of the instances, Kudela is seen covering his mouth to lean towards the Rangers midfielder.

Following the 3-1 aggregate win over two legs for the Czech Republic outfit, Slavia Prague had levelled some serious allegations on their Round of 16 opponents. In their claims, the Czech club claimed that Kudela was 'cowardly' beaten on his face with fists by Rangers star Glen Kamara inside the tunnel.

Did Bale elbow Ondrej Kudela?

Amid claims of Glen Kamara racially abused, Ondrej Kudela was up against Wales in the World Cup European Qualifiers. He was controversially elbowed down by Wales national football team captain Gareth Bale while attempting to win an aerial duel in one such moment of the game.

Gareth Bale elbows Ondrej Kudela. The player who racially abused Glen Kamara during Rangers' Europa League game.



Respect ðŸ‘Š pic.twitter.com/fgBmArn8pi — Outsiders (@Outsiders_Footy) March 30, 2021

Ondrej Kudela was seemingly seen crying out in pain as he fell on the floor. Although it would not be right to claim that Bale's actions were for a purpose or a reaction to Kudela's racist remarks, Rangers FC fans were happy with the incident as they heaped praise on the Welshman.

Daniel James goal vs Czech Republic helps Wales clinch three points

The two sides failed to break the deadlock in the first half despite a thrilling play. It was only in the 81st minute that Daniel James put his side in the front. The Manchester United youngster leapt the highest to meet a Gareth Bale cross, before heading the ball past the net.

Daniel James puts Wales ahead late vs Czech Republic with a brilliant header, and then signed off with a kneeslide âš½ #mufc #mujournalpic.twitter.com/S87xLzu9wT — United Journal (@theutdjournal) March 30, 2021

The Wales national football team then went on to maintain their close-edged lead until the final whistle to bag the all-important three points. Notably, the two teams were playing with 10 players after Patrick Schick and Connor Roberts were sent off for the Czech Republic and Wales respectively. This was Wales' first victory in the World Cup European qualifiers and they now sit third in the Group E standings with three points to their credit.

Image courtesy: Gareth Bale Twitter, World Cup qualifiers broadcast