Gareth Bale Vs Real Madrid: Wales Flag Celebration Labelled As A 'bad Joke' By The Club

Major cracks are starting to appear in Gareth Bale's relationship with LaLiga giants Real Madrid. His recent stunt with Wales has not bought him any favours in Madrid, it appears. According to ESPN, Real Madrid have labelled Gareth Bale's celebration with the "Wales. Golf. Madrid." banner as a "joke in very bad taste".

I mean, you have to respect it. You just have to respect it.

Gareth Bale was pictured celebrating with a banner that read "Wales. Golf. Real Madrid." at the top, with the words "In that order" on the bottom after Wales' 2-0 win over Hungary in the Euro 2020 qualifiers. While Bale's jubilant celebration cannot be faulted, owing to the fact that they have qualified for the Euros in Ryan Giggs' first spell in charge, Real Madrid fans have taken an issue with the wordings in the banner.

Gareth Bale has been missing from the Real Madrid squad in recent weeks owing to an injury. However, Bale declared himself fit enough for Wales' Euro qualifiers and also featured for his national team during the same. His most recent stunt has drawn widespread criticism from the Real Madrid faithful. However, reports from Spain indicate that the club are treating Bale's jibe with indifference, as this is seen as the latest in a long line of Gareth Bale's issues at the club.

Wales celebrating with a flag that reads 'Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order' is incredible

Gareth Bale's Real Madrid departure on the cards

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane was vocal about his views on Gareth Bale's departure in the summer. The three-time Champions League-winning manager reportedly wanted Bale out of the club to make way for Manchester United's Paul Pogba. While Gareth Bale did have some offers, most notably from the Chinese Super League, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez vetoed any move to the Chinese Super League since the offer did not include a substantial transfer fee. However, Bale's banner stunt could see his departure from Madrid accelerated with the January transfer window around the corner.

