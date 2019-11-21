The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Gareth Bale Vs Real Madrid: Wales Flag Celebration Labelled As A 'bad Joke' By The Club

Football News

Gareth Bale was pictured celebrating with a "Wales. Golf. Real Madrid. In that order." banner after Wales' win over Hungary, drawing criticism from his club.

Written By Colin DCunha | Mumbai | Updated On:
Gareth Bale

Major cracks are starting to appear in Gareth Bale's relationship with LaLiga giants Real Madrid. His recent stunt with Wales has not bought him any favours in Madrid, it appears. According to ESPN, Real Madrid have labelled Gareth Bale's celebration with the "Wales. Golf. Madrid." banner as a "joke in very bad taste". 

Also Read | Real Madrid Fans Want Gareth Bale Sold For Mocking Club After Wales' Win

Gareth Bale was pictured celebrating with a banner that read "Wales. Golf. Real Madrid." at the top, with the words "In that order" on the bottom after Wales' 2-0 win over Hungary in the Euro 2020 qualifiers. While Bale's jubilant celebration cannot be faulted, owing to the fact that they have qualified for the Euros in Ryan Giggs' first spell in charge, Real Madrid fans have taken an issue with the wordings in the banner. 

Also Read | Gareth Bale Fires Jibe At Real Madrid, Celebrates With Flag Which Trolls Madrid: Watch

Gareth Bale has been missing from the Real Madrid squad in recent weeks owing to an injury. However, Bale declared himself fit enough for Wales' Euro qualifiers and also featured for his national team during the same. His most recent stunt has drawn widespread criticism from the Real Madrid faithful. However, reports from Spain indicate that the club are treating Bale's jibe with indifference, as this is seen as the latest in a long line of Gareth Bale's issues at the club. 

Also Read | Manchester United, Real Madrid Prepare For Bale-Pogba Swap Deal: Report

Gareth Bale's Real Madrid departure on the cards

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane was vocal about his views on Gareth Bale's departure in the summer. The three-time Champions League-winning manager reportedly wanted Bale out of the club to make way for Manchester United's Paul Pogba. While Gareth Bale did have some offers, most notably from the Chinese Super League, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez vetoed any move to the Chinese Super League since the offer did not include a substantial transfer fee. However, Bale's banner stunt could see his departure from Madrid accelerated with the January transfer window around the corner. 

Also Read | Gareth Bale: Stuck Between Rock And A Hard Place In Real Madrid

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG