Real Madrid Fans Want Gareth Bale Sold For Mocking Club After Wales' Win

Gareth Bale has made more headlines in the last few months than appearances for Real Madrid. Since Zinedine Zidane's return to Los Blancos, Bale has always been in the news, but not for the right reasons. Earlier this season, Zidane made it clear that he has no desire of keeping Bale in Bernabeu. Zidane first left Bale out of Real Madrid's squad in their pre-season match against Bayern Munich and when asked, the Frenchman cleared that Bale was left out of the squad because the club was trying to sell him. According to reports, Zidane also stated that it will be better if Bale leaves immediately. Gareth Bale's manager Jonathan Barnett in an interview with ESPN called Zidane a disgrace for passing such statements.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Shows Why He Is Still The Best Dribbler In The World Of Football: Watch

Gareth Bale's time at Real Madrid is numbered

However, Gareth Bale went ahead and featured for Real Madrid in the 2019-20 season until he met with an injury during the international break. Since then, Zidane has not tried Bale and opted for players like Rodrygo or Lucas Vazquez stating that the Welshman is not fit to play. But the injury just seemed like an excuse as Bale was included in Wale's Euro 2020 qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Hungary. The 30-year-old winger stated in an interview before Azerbaijan's game that he enjoys playing more for his national team than for Real Madrid.

Also Read | Luis Enrique Has Been Reappointed As The Head Coach Of The Spanish National Team

Gareth Bale posing with a Welsh flag with "WALES. GOLF. MADRID. IN THAT ORDER" written on it.



Ex Real star Predrag Mijatovic recently said: 'The first thing he thinks about is Wales, then golf and after that, Real Madrid. I haven't spoken to him but that's how he comes across.' pic.twitter.com/WLEWskgVRy — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) November 19, 2019

Things got worse when Gareth Bale along with his Wales teammates was seen celebrating their Euro 2020 qualification with a flag which read: "Wales, Golf, Real Madrid". Gareth Bale's emotions got the better of him and it was clearly visible that he has no intention to continue his career with the giants of Europe. There will be many divided opinions on Bale's recent gig but it surely did not go well with a majority of Real Madrid fans. The fans showed their displeasure through their tweets and the same is expected to happen if Bale ever plays a football game at Bernabeu again.

Also Read | Karim Benzema Is The Best Striker In The World Right Now: Eden Hazard

Real Madrid Fans React on Twitter:

I mean, you have to respect it. You just have to respect it. pic.twitter.com/WOgy8r96fz — MUNDIAL (@MundialMag) November 19, 2019

La falta de respeto al @realmadriden es descomunal. Es momento de decirle adiós 👋🏻 hwyl fawr @GarethBale11 https://t.co/78poabXTcH — 𝕻𝖆𝖗𝖆𝖒𝖔✞ (@baastiiannn) November 19, 2019

If Gareth Bale is in the squad list for just one of the upcoming games, then it's a big shame for the club.



It's over for him, with tonight, it's over, at least in our opinion. Nothing justifies this, absolutely nothing. This is disrespect of the highest order. — BlancoTalks (@BlancoTalks) November 20, 2019

Also Read | Thierry Henry: Arsenal And France Legend Presented As Montreal Impact's Head Coach